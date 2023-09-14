Survival 101: 5 most bizarre food to eat in times of crisis

Grasshoppers are rich in protein that can supply the body with a good amount of energy.

MANILA, Philippines — When talking about future food or sustainable food that human beings can eat in the future or when our regular food sources are gone and there is a serious food scarcity and crisis, bugs and insects will always be mentioned.

The resource persons would go on to explain that it is because bugs and other edible insects are resilient, their chances of survival are high, and they are excellent protein sources.

The same is true when you are made to imagine that you are stuck in the jungle and there is nothing left to eat in your backpack. How will you survive? What will you eat?

Why, bugs, of course — and other bizarre animals that you find in the jungle!

Seriously, here are five of the most bizarre and exotic food to eat when stuck in the jungle or caught in a worldwide food crisis, as identified by survivalist Ed Stafford on his show, "First Man Out," on Discovery Channel.

Frogs

This sticky and jumping amphibian, which thrives near swamps, is edible, although there are certain kinds of frogs that are poisonous. Identify the edible ones first before even attempting to eat them.

Frogs form part of the culinary traditions of the Japanese and Chinese cultures. In the Philippines, it is already eaten in places like Pampanga, where it is stuffed and fried into Betute.

Grasshoppers

These green insects with wings and antennae are rich in protein that can supply the body with a good amount of energy. It is an alternative snack for a hungry stomach.

Rats

Forest rats are edible and, just like frogs and grasshoppers, are a good source of protein. You need to identify, too, which types of rats are edible and which are poisonous.

In the Philippines, certain provinces are already practicing this — eating field rats, that is.

Bug larvae

Although they may appear sticky and disgusting, bug larvae can definitely save you from trouble. The bugs can be spotted inside rotting logs or decomposing trees, and they can be eaten raw or cooked.

In Thailand, bugs of different kinds are the favorite exotic snacks of Thais, so much so that there is a whole market devoted to selling these exotic bites. In the Philippines, Kapampangans are very proud of their Camaru (crickets).

Snakes

Believe it or not, vicious snakes can be a replacement for your usual meals. However, they can still be dangerous, so make sure to remove the head before turning them into a whole new dining experience.

In Pampanga, which celebrates exotic cuisine, snakes of different non-poisonous kinds are served. In Chinese culture, the blood of the snake is used for medicinal purposes.

Despite the fear and unpleasant reaction that you may have towards these exotic animals, they can turn a life-and-death situation upside down by providing an alternative and consumable food source to travelers and adventurers alike.

