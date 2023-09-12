Discover the flavors of Cebu: Dine-in opens its doors to all foodpanda users

Whether you're craving a savory feast, exotic delicacies, or simply looking to try something new, foodpanda Dine-in is your gateway to a world of flavors.

CEBU, Philippines — Good news to all food enthusiasts who love exploring different cuisines! Online food and grocery platform foodpanda’s Dine-in program is now available to all foodpanda users in Cebu, amplifying its presence and satisfying the taste buds of individuals across the city.

Previously exclusive to foodpanda pandapro users, Dine-in has expanded its reach. This program offers an unparalleled opportunity to indulge in the finest culinary delights at your favorite restaurants.

All you need to do is download the foodpanda app and click on the Dine-in tile to unlock a world of gastronomic wonders. Let's explore the Top 3 delectable benefits of using foodpanda Dine-in:

1. Discount on your total bill

Don't miss out on this chance to embark on a delightful gastronomic adventure, complete with up to 25% discount on your total bill! Foodies can now relish their favorite dishes from top-notch restaurants while enjoying a pocket-friendly experience.

2. Savor your favorite restaurants

Dine-in offers an impressive lineup of your favorite restos in Cebu, ensuring an extraordinary dining experience that will leave you craving for more. From local eateries serving authentic delicacies to international hotspots offering global cuisines, foodpanda Dine-in has got it all covered!

3. Seamless payment method

Know your discount and pay through the app. Gone are the days of awkwardly splitting bills or waiting for the check to arrive. With, Redeem & Pay, the payment process becomes a breeze because you can simply pay through the app without any hassle.

Here's how it works. Search for a restaurant deal that catches your eye.

• Click Redeem & Pay to avail up to 25% discount on your total bill.

• Input the original amount of your bill, and the app will automatically display the discounted amount.

• Click Confirm to proceed.

• Double-check the details and click Redeem & Pay.

• Choose your preferred payment method.

• Voilà! You're all set to relish your meal while enjoying exclusive savings.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Dine-in program to all foodpanda users in Cebu,” Patricia Jacinto, director of growth at foodpanda Philippines, said.

“With a wide array of top-notch restaurants to choose from, combined with the convenience of the redeem-to-pay feature, we are dedicated to catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of our valued customers.”

Download the foodpanda app today or visit https://www.foodpanda.ph. Like and follow the official social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok and Youtube.