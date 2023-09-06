^

Food and Leisure

Potato Corner collaborates with Uniqlo weeks after viral 'Miss U' job posting

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 1:36pm
Potato Corner collaborates with Uniqlo weeks after viral 'Miss U' job posting
Potato Corner x Uniqlo
Potato Corner via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — It won't take extensive requirements to show your love for Potato Corner as the fries brand has a new collaboration with Uniqlo.

The newest UT ME! collection of Uniqlo Philippines is composed of T-shirts and tote bags with Potato Corner designs, including the brand's mascot of a potato and several of the sizes available at the store.

Individuals can also customize their Potato Corner looks themselves.

This limited-edition collection, like past UT ME! collections, has a price range between P590 (kids, 110 to 150) and P990 (adults, XS to XL) for T-shirts and between P790 (mini tote) and P990 (regular) for tote bags

The Uniqlo x Potato Corner collaboration items can exclusively be found at the Japanese retailer's Manila Global Flagship Store in Makati's Glorietta 5.

Uniqlo has collaborated with other local brands for its UT collection such as Auro Chocolate and FRNK Milk Bar, and much more international ones like Disney, Nintendo, and several anime.

Potato Corner, meanwhile, recently collaborated with Shakey's where the latter's mojos would come in flavors offered by Potato Corner.

It was just roughly two weeks ago that the fries brand went viral because one chain's job posting contained quite demanding requirements, which some individuals humorously compared to applying for Miss Universe.

Potato Corner has since apologized for the incident, telling Philstar.com that it "deeply regrets the oversight in the job posting" and "are working to ensure that such incidents will not happen in the future."

RELATED: 'Looking for Miss U': Potato Corner addresses viral job posting

