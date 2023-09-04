^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Sweet ending with Halayang Sampalok

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 4, 2023 | 12:17pm
Halayang Sampalok
Dolly Dy-Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — The word “halaya” has always been associated with ube (purple yam), and when you say “halaya,” you are more likely referring to halayang ube, which is a Filipino delicacy made with ground purple yam, coconut milk and butter as main ingredients and topped with freshly grated niyog (coconut).

But halaya, which means “sweetened,” can also mean Halayang Sampalok, which is a delicacy originating from Cavite.

Chef Lawrence Zafra of the Atlas Culinary Institute shares his recipe. I have personally made Halayang Sampalok using this recipe, and what you see in the picture is what you get — an awesome-tasting Halayang Sampalok.

Halayang Sampalok

INGREDIENTS:

500 grams ripe sampalok (tamarind) in blocks (kipel)                

200 grams sugar (segunda)                              

150 grams galapong (glutinous rice flour)         

250 ml. coconut milk    

500 ml. water                                                  

PROCEDURE:

1. Soak the sampalok in water. Remove the seeds.

2. In a pot, boil water. Add sugar, sampalok pulp and glutinous rice flour. Stir continuously until thick. Add coconut milk.

3. Serve and enjoy. 

RECIPES

SAMPALOK
