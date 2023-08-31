^

Food and Leisure

Nina Daza-Puyat, Isabelle Daza share Choc Nut Brownies recipe

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 12:27pm
Nina Daza-Puyat, Isabelle Daza share Choc Nut Brownies recipe
Choc Nut Brownies with Peanut Glaze
Dolly Dy-Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — There are many different kinds of brownies. Plain fudge brownies, brownies studded with chopped nuts, chewy gooey brownies, or instant brownies made with ready mixes like Maya Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix. 

Well, there is nothing wrong with using convenience products, especially if you add your own twist to them to come up with something really good.

These Choc Nut Brownies with Peanut Glaze by cooking expert Nina Daza-Puyat, baked with celebrity niece Isabelle Daza, are really good.

Choc Nut Brownies with Peanut Glaze

INGREDIENTS:

For the peanut glaze:

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tbsp. creamy peanut butter

10 pcs. Choc Nut candies, crumbled

For the brownies:

1 pack Maya Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix 500g

1/2 cup softened butter

2 eggs

1 tbsp. water

8-10 pcs. Choc Nut candies

PROCEDURE:

1. Prepare the peanut glaze. Combine heavy cream, peanut butter and crumbled Choc Nut in a small saucepan. Stir and press down any solid pieces until melted and the sauce is smooth. Simmer for 4 to 5 minutes over low heat. Transfer to a bowl to let cool.

2. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prepare Maya Chocolate Fudge Brownies. Cream butter with eggs and water, then add the brownie mix. Stir until well-blended.

3. Spread the brownie batter in a 9x9-inch baking pan lined with baking paper. Spoon half of the peanut glaze over the brownie batter. Take a knife and run it through the glaze, creating a marble effect. Distribute Choco Nut candy halves on top. Sprinkle the crumbled pieces around it. 

4. Bake in the oven for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove it from the oven and let it cool. Cut into squares. Serve with extra peanut glaze.

RELATED: Erwan Heussaff recreates giant Choc Nut as seen in 'Trese'

vuukle comment

BROWNIES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Home-cooked fish dish: Pinangat na Hasa-Hasa
6 days ago

Home-cooked fish dish: Pinangat na Hasa-Hasa

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 days ago
There is nothing more comforting on rainy days than to indulge in a delicious home-cooked fish dish with freshly steamed rice...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Here&rsquo;s an extra satisfying meal that will fill you up &ndash; Jollibee Super Meals!
brandSpace
7 days ago

Here’s an extra satisfying meal that will fill you up – Jollibee Super Meals!

7 days ago
Customers can enjoy set combinations of some of their favorite menu items like the Crispylicious-Juicylicious Chickenjoy,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Megaworld highlighting Latin American, Japanese offerings in BGC's Forbes Town
8 days ago

Megaworld highlighting Latin American, Japanese offerings in BGC's Forbes Town

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
The Forbes Town area of Bonifacio Global City is filled with dining options and drinking spots, and Megaworld has opted to...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
The Spirits Library celebrating 4th anniversary, hosting Singaporean bars
8 days ago

The Spirits Library celebrating 4th anniversary, hosting Singaporean bars

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
One of the leading bars in the Philippines Poblacion's The Spirits Library in Makati is celebrating its fourth anniversary...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Homemade Pork Roulade
9 days ago

Recipe: Homemade Pork Roulade

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 9 days ago
Here is a recipe of Pork Roulade with Squash Flower Cream Sauce from The Maya Kitchen that you might want to try...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with