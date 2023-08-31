Nina Daza-Puyat, Isabelle Daza share Choc Nut Brownies recipe

MANILA, Philippines — There are many different kinds of brownies. Plain fudge brownies, brownies studded with chopped nuts, chewy gooey brownies, or instant brownies made with ready mixes like Maya Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix.

Well, there is nothing wrong with using convenience products, especially if you add your own twist to them to come up with something really good.

These Choc Nut Brownies with Peanut Glaze by cooking expert Nina Daza-Puyat, baked with celebrity niece Isabelle Daza, are really good.

Choc Nut Brownies with Peanut Glaze

INGREDIENTS:

For the peanut glaze:

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tbsp. creamy peanut butter

10 pcs. Choc Nut candies, crumbled

For the brownies:

1 pack Maya Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix 500g

1/2 cup softened butter

2 eggs

1 tbsp. water

8-10 pcs. Choc Nut candies

PROCEDURE:

1. Prepare the peanut glaze. Combine heavy cream, peanut butter and crumbled Choc Nut in a small saucepan. Stir and press down any solid pieces until melted and the sauce is smooth. Simmer for 4 to 5 minutes over low heat. Transfer to a bowl to let cool.

2. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prepare Maya Chocolate Fudge Brownies. Cream butter with eggs and water, then add the brownie mix. Stir until well-blended.

3. Spread the brownie batter in a 9x9-inch baking pan lined with baking paper. Spoon half of the peanut glaze over the brownie batter. Take a knife and run it through the glaze, creating a marble effect. Distribute Choco Nut candy halves on top. Sprinkle the crumbled pieces around it.

4. Bake in the oven for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove it from the oven and let it cool. Cut into squares. Serve with extra peanut glaze.

RELATED: Erwan Heussaff recreates giant Choc Nut as seen in 'Trese'