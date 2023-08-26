^

Food and Leisure

Maris Racal opens coffee shop in La Union

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 26, 2023 | 12:18pm
Maris Racal opens coffee shop in La Union
Actress Maris Racal
Maris Racal via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Maris Racal has embarked on her first business venture, a brand new coffee shop in San Juan, La Union.

Maris shared the announcement with a video on social media, giving a brief tour of her new store called "SOC: Stream of Consciousness," with the video set to Taylor Swift's "august."

SOC: Stream of Consciousness is adorned with artwork, Instagram-worthy corners, a menu that varies from Thai to Indian, Italian to Inasal, and of course, numerous coffee selections.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

The coffee shop is located in the Port San Juan food market area of the tourist-heavy municipality and is owned by her boyfriend and fellow artist Rico Blanco.

Among those who congratulated Maris on her new venture include Liza Soberano, Angelica Panganiban, Sue Ramirez, Enchong Dee, Antoinette Jadaone, Rica Peralejo, Kerwin King and KaladKaren.

SOC: Stream of Consciousness is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily except Tuesdays and has an outdoor takeout station.

RELATED: 'Nagpapraktis na': Celeb moms 'tap' Maris Racal after viral babysitting post

vuukle comment

COFFEE SHOP

LA UNION

MARIS RACAL

SAN JUAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recipe: Homemade Pork Roulade
4 days ago

Recipe: Homemade Pork Roulade

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Here is a recipe of Pork Roulade with Squash Flower Cream Sauce from The Maya Kitchen that you might want to try...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Singapore's FairPrice Group to bring award-winning Truffle Chips, nuts to the Philippines
5 days ago

Singapore's FairPrice Group to bring award-winning Truffle Chips, nuts to the Philippines

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
This week, Singapore's FairPrice teases its fans with a sampling of its award-winning Truffle Chips at its booth at the ongoing...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Chef Tatung Sarthou creates peanut butter dishes at his new restaurant Azadore
6 days ago

Chef Tatung Sarthou creates peanut butter dishes at his new restaurant Azadore

By Francine Medina | 6 days ago
The chef has tied up with Skippy, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, to create a trio of dishes, ranging from the...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Julie&rsquo;s Bakeshop set to open 600th store Q3 of 2023
brandSpace
9 days ago

Julie’s Bakeshop set to open 600th store Q3 of 2023

9 days ago
Julie’s Bakeshop president and CEO Joseph Gandionco recently announced that the Filipino entrepreneurial and franchising...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Bulalo dumplings,' Kare-Kare with macadamias among F1 Hotel&rsquo;s new ala carte menu Filipino twists
10 days ago

'Bulalo dumplings,' Kare-Kare with macadamias among F1 Hotel’s new ala carte menu Filipino twists

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 10 days ago
The new menu, said Laigo, contains over 30 dishes – half of which are new, and the other half are enhanced versions...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Long weekend getaway: Enjoy 'eat-all-you-can' Korean hotpot, 'Samgyeop' at BGC 'staycation'
10 days ago

Long weekend getaway: Enjoy 'eat-all-you-can' Korean hotpot, 'Samgyeop' at BGC 'staycation'

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 10 days ago
Looking for something to do for the upcoming long weekends and holidays ahead?
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with