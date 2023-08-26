Maris Racal opens coffee shop in La Union

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Maris Racal has embarked on her first business venture, a brand new coffee shop in San Juan, La Union.

Maris shared the announcement with a video on social media, giving a brief tour of her new store called "SOC: Stream of Consciousness," with the video set to Taylor Swift's "august."

SOC: Stream of Consciousness is adorned with artwork, Instagram-worthy corners, a menu that varies from Thai to Indian, Italian to Inasal, and of course, numerous coffee selections.

The coffee shop is located in the Port San Juan food market area of the tourist-heavy municipality and is owned by her boyfriend and fellow artist Rico Blanco.

Among those who congratulated Maris on her new venture include Liza Soberano, Angelica Panganiban, Sue Ramirez, Enchong Dee, Antoinette Jadaone, Rica Peralejo, Kerwin King and KaladKaren.

SOC: Stream of Consciousness is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily except Tuesdays and has an outdoor takeout station.

