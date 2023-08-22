^

Food and Leisure

Megaworld highlighting Latin American, Japanese offerings in BGC's Forbes Town

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 5:18pm
Megaworld highlighting Latin American, Japanese offerings in BGC's Forbes Town
Composite image of Cafe Alegria and Salaryman in Forbes Town
Google Maps, Salaryman via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Forbes Town area of Bonifacio Global City is filled with dining options and drinking spots, and Megaworld has opted to highlight two establishments for their unique yet equally exquisite offerings.

Cafe Alegria sports a menu that's a fusion of Latin America and Asia, leaning toward the former with dishes like Pork Carnitas and Burrito Rice Bowls — basically deconstructed burritos in a bowl — such as Chillean Chicken and Chipotle Sisig.

Eye-catching favorites of the restaurant are the Carne Guisada Nachos, Truffle Chicharones and Cafe Alegria's Latin spin on sisig the Marscarilla.

A special offering of the establishment is the ever-famous Taco Tuesdays wherein one homemade corn tortilla taco (cooked outside the restaurant) is sold for P129 each, and each taco option on the menu is available: Beef or Vegetarian Birria, Carnitas, Chicken Barbacoa, Beef Guisado, Pescado Fritos and Pork Face.

Related: The Spirits Library celebrating 4th anniversary, hosting Singaporean bars

Apart from sangrias and wines, Cafe Alegria also has signature cocktails to choose from alongside regular find such as its Buenavida Mule, Coffee Izz Life and Raina Frida.

Just a short walk down is the izakaya Salaryman, which boasts Japanese dishes like Pork Gyoza, Spicy Edamame, Momo Yakitori, Okinawan Taco Rice and Teriyaki Salmon.

Like any izakaya in Japan, Salaryman's best features are its alcoholic drinks, which include crafted cocktails such as The Agwa Negroni, Popcorn Amaretto Sour, The Choya Olden Ume Fruit, and its signature highball The Sarariman, which adds Strong Zero to the mix.

Salaryman also takes pride in selling bottles of beer (Sapporo, Hitachino), vodka (Suntory Haku), and sake (Dassai 45, Gekkeikan, Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai, Hakushika Ginjo Namachozo) among others for enthusiasts to enjoy.

RELATED: Long weekend getaway: Enjoy 'eat-all-you-can' Korean hotpot, 'Samgyeop' at BGC 'staycation'

vuukle comment

FORBES TOWN

IZAKAYA

MEGAWORLD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Julie&rsquo;s Bakeshop set to open 600th store Q3 of 2023
brandSpace
5 days ago

Julie’s Bakeshop set to open 600th store Q3 of 2023

5 days ago
Julie’s Bakeshop president and CEO Joseph Gandionco recently announced that the Filipino entrepreneurial and franchising...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Bulalo dumplings,' Kare-Kare with macadamias among F1 Hotel&rsquo;s new ala carte menu Filipino twists
6 days ago

'Bulalo dumplings,' Kare-Kare with macadamias among F1 Hotel’s new ala carte menu Filipino twists

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
The new menu, said Laigo, contains over 30 dishes – half of which are new, and the other half are enhanced versions...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Long weekend getaway: Enjoy 'eat-all-you-can' Korean hotpot, 'Samgyeop' at BGC 'staycation'
7 days ago

Long weekend getaway: Enjoy 'eat-all-you-can' Korean hotpot, 'Samgyeop' at BGC 'staycation'

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
Looking for something to do for the upcoming long weekends and holidays ahead?
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Jollibee launches delightfully &lsquo;newstalgic&rsquo; Peach Crumble Sundae
brandSpace
7 days ago

Jollibee launches delightfully ‘newstalgic’ Peach Crumble Sundae

7 days ago
The Peach Crumble Sundae will be available for P59 in all Jollibee stores around Luzon for a limited time only.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
New Filipino dishes, Messi&rsquo;s burger: Hard Rock Philippines introduces new menu, band, merchandise
Exclusive
8 days ago

New Filipino dishes, Messi’s burger: Hard Rock Philippines introduces new menu, band, merchandise

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 days ago
Messi Chicken Sandwich, a new sandwich developed with football superstar Lionel Messi, has recently debuted in the Philippines...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with