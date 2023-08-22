Megaworld highlighting Latin American, Japanese offerings in BGC's Forbes Town

MANILA, Philippines — The Forbes Town area of Bonifacio Global City is filled with dining options and drinking spots, and Megaworld has opted to highlight two establishments for their unique yet equally exquisite offerings.

Cafe Alegria sports a menu that's a fusion of Latin America and Asia, leaning toward the former with dishes like Pork Carnitas and Burrito Rice Bowls — basically deconstructed burritos in a bowl — such as Chillean Chicken and Chipotle Sisig.

Eye-catching favorites of the restaurant are the Carne Guisada Nachos, Truffle Chicharones and Cafe Alegria's Latin spin on sisig the Marscarilla.

A special offering of the establishment is the ever-famous Taco Tuesdays wherein one homemade corn tortilla taco (cooked outside the restaurant) is sold for P129 each, and each taco option on the menu is available: Beef or Vegetarian Birria, Carnitas, Chicken Barbacoa, Beef Guisado, Pescado Fritos and Pork Face.

Apart from sangrias and wines, Cafe Alegria also has signature cocktails to choose from alongside regular find such as its Buenavida Mule, Coffee Izz Life and Raina Frida.

Just a short walk down is the izakaya Salaryman, which boasts Japanese dishes like Pork Gyoza, Spicy Edamame, Momo Yakitori, Okinawan Taco Rice and Teriyaki Salmon.

Like any izakaya in Japan, Salaryman's best features are its alcoholic drinks, which include crafted cocktails such as The Agwa Negroni, Popcorn Amaretto Sour, The Choya Olden Ume Fruit, and its signature highball The Sarariman, which adds Strong Zero to the mix.

Salaryman also takes pride in selling bottles of beer (Sapporo, Hitachino), vodka (Suntory Haku), and sake (Dassai 45, Gekkeikan, Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai, Hakushika Ginjo Namachozo) among others for enthusiasts to enjoy.

