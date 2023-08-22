The Spirits Library celebrating 4th anniversary, hosting Singaporean bars

MANILA, Philippines — One of the leading bars in the Philippines Poblacion's The Spirits Library in Makati is celebrating its fourth anniversary this August with several activities and special guests.

On the last Saturday of the month, The Spirits Library will be throwing "Crazy Rich Libations" inspired by East Asian lounges of the past with jazz music by Tin Virtucio, performances by Burlesque PH, and naturally the bar's signature cocktails.

Coinciding with the anniversary celebrations is The Spirits Library hosting award-winning bars from Singapore for the SingaPob initiative, in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board.

Last week the bar hosted Martin Villareal and Karina Coleen Lugtu, both originally from the Philippines, of Republic Singapore which recently ranked No. 16 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars and last year was No. 90 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list.

Villareal and Lugtu shared their whiskey-based Discotheque blended with coffee, pandan syrup, and Kaya foam, a drink representing flavors from both the Philippines and Singapore that acts as an homage to the spirit of freedom and expression of the 1960s.

The anniversary weekend will see The Spirits Library joining forces with pandemic-created bar Sago House, currently No. 10 on Asia's Best Bars and last year was one spot outside the World's Best 50 Bars.

Head bartender and veteran mixologist " Lil Naz" Zurmi will assist in serving cocktails inspired by hip-hop tracks, as evident in his whiskey-based No Chickity — a play on Blackstreet's "No Diggity" — inspired by chicken adobo through its chicken stock, soy syrup, green apple, and burnt rice bubbles flavors.

