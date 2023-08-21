Recipe: Homemade Pork Roulade

MANILA, Philippines — Pork Roulade, Embutido and Chicken Cordon Bleu are some dishes that many Filipinos love. Most of us love our chunky food, rolled tight, then cooked and sliced into thick and meaty cuts.

Here is a recipe of Pork Roulade with Squash Flower Cream Sauce from The Maya Kitchen that you might want to try at home.

Pork Roulade with Squash Flower Cream Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

For the Pork Roulade:

1-1.5 kg. pork loin with skin on

juice of 1 pc. lemon

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp. liquid seasoning

Salt and pepper, to taste

Asparagus

Batonette slices of cheese and carrots

Whole peppercorns, crushed

For the Squash Flower Cream Sauce:

15-20 pcs. squash flowers, boiled (squeeze out excess water and remove the sepals or the green leaves under the flower)

3 tbsps. butter

1 cup red wine, reduced to about 3/4 cup

3 tbsps. grainy mustard

1 cup all-purpose cream

Sugar, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

Pork stock, as needed (use to dilute sauce if too thick)

PROCEDURE:

1. Prepare pork roulade. Preheat oven to 375°F. Slice pork loin to about 1/2-inch thick.

2. Combine lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, liquid seasoning, salt and pepper to make the marinade. Add in the pork.

3. Arrange the carrots, asparagus and cheese on top of the meat. Roll tightly like a jelly roll then tie with twine to secure. Rub the roulade with crushed whole peppercorns before pan-searing it.

4. Finish cooking it in the oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove from the oven.

5. Allow the roulade to rest before slicing. Serve with squash flower cream sauce.

6. Prepare squash flower cream sauce by using a food processor. Set aside. Melt butter in a pan before adding the squash flowers, Worcestershire sauce, liquid seasoning, red wine, grainy mustard and all-purpose cream. Add sugar, salt and pepper, depending on your taste. Use pork stock to thin out the sauce if it becomes too thick.

RELATED: Chef Tatung Sarthou creates peanut butter dishes at his new restaurant Azadore