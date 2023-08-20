Singapore's FairPrice Group to bring award-winning Truffle Chips, nuts to the Philippines

Singaporean brand FairPrice is set to be launched in the Philippines by the fourth quarter of 2023. FairPrice nuts and potato chips are among the first ones to be introduced in leading supermarkets in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — This week, Singapore's FairPrice teases its fans with a sampling of its award-winning Truffle Chips at its booth at the ongoing Singaporium fair in SM Aura, Taguig.

Its own brand FairPrice Truffle Chips was named the best Retail Product of the Year at the 2023 Retail Asia Awards.

FairPrice Own Brands Food Solutions chief executive officer Grace Chua said that FairPrice Group is looking forward to launching three of its nuts flavors and seven of its potato chips flavors.

"Here in the Philippines, we are looking at launching our nuts and potato chips because hit na hit ito among our kababayans in Singapore," said Chua at last weekend's press conference.

"Our FairPrice nuts and FairPrice potato chips are the number one selling in our stores," she added.

From August 18 to 27, fairgoers can head on to SM Aura's Main Atrium where the brand's nuts and chips offerings can be sampled.

By October or November this year, Chua said fans can expect to see FairPrice nuts and chips in leading supermarkets in Metro Manila.

Apart from the Truffle Chips, they are also introducing six other potato chips, namely, Original, Sour Cream, Black Pepper, Cheese, BBQ and Hot &Spicy. These are seven of the nine variants currently offered in Singapore.

As for their nuts, they are offering three of the most basic flavors, namely, Almonds, Cashews and Pistachios.

Chua said that in Singapore, they have 15 to 20 variants of nuts, from macadamia, classic mixed, premium mixed to fruits and nuts.

FairPrice is testing the waters and hoping for a warm reception with the introduction of some of its popular products. As of press time, it said that they are not thinking of opening physical stores like their famed FairPrice supermarkets or Cheers convenience stores.

"We're planning to expand but we're not expanding into physical stores. We are not looking into opening supermarkets and convenience stores. We are looking at expanding the accessibility and reach of our products.

"Crowded na rin kasi ang Philippine market. I think everybody is already well-served by the current leaders but we would love to bring our products to the Philippines," Chua said.

She added that they are currently in discussion as of press time but assured that when their products will be available in Metro Manila, they will not be hard to find.

"Hindi ganon ka-surpresa. Hindi mahirap hanapin. When we launch, you'll definitely see them in a lot of supermarkets here in Metro Manila," Chua said.

FairPrice Group was established in 2019 through the formation of four entities that comprise the National Trade Union Congress (NUTC) FairPrice, Kopitiam, NUTC Foodfare and NTUC Link.

FairPrice is the largest grocery retailer in Singapore. It was founded in 1973 by NUTC, a local and social enterprise. In its 50th year, FairPrice has more than 500 touchpoints in the island of Singapore, which includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores and hawker and food stalls.

Apart from FairPrice brands, the Singaporium 2023 Fair also features other brands such as Kelly's luncheon meat, Suu Balm skincare and Irvin's chips.



