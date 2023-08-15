Jollibee launches delightfully ‘newstalgic’ Peach Crumble Sundae

The Peach Crumble Sundae will be available for P59 in all Jollibee stores around Luzon for a limited time only.

Available for a limited time only in Luzon stores!

MANILA, Philippines — If you’re a fan of Jollibee’s sundaes and Peach Mango Pie, then you’ll definitely love their newest dessert offering—the Peach Crumble Sundae! Available for a limited time only in Luzon stores, it’s a creamy, peach caramel delight that you won’t want to miss.

This new sundae combines classic Jollibee favorites—sweet peach fruit chunks from the well-loved Peach Mango Pie and the brand’s signature creamy vanilla soft serve—and elevates these with butter cookie crumbles and rich caramel sauce to create a newstalgic delight!

“Newstalgia” is a coined term to describe one’s desire for something comfortingly familiar yet exciting.

“As we created the Peach Crumble Sundae, we made sure that it offers both the comfort we seek from familiar favorites as well as the thrill of trying new flavors and textures,” Luis Berba, Marketing Director for Jollibee Complementaries, said.

The Peach Crumble Sundae will be available for P59 in all Jollibee stores around Luzon for a limited time only.

Make sure to drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and treat yourself to this delightfully newstalgic dessert via dine-in, take-out, drive-thru or delivery!

For more information and updates on Jollibee’s products, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.