Recipe: Make your own Cassava Cake

MANILA, Philippines — Cassava Cake is a type of kakanin, or native delicacy, made with grated cassava, coconut milk and condensed milk with a thin layer of custard on top.

This classic and traditional kakanin is baked until the top has lovely burnt areas that also give it a smoky flavor. These are often sold on the streets by vendors.

You can make your own Cassava Cake at home. Chef Edward David Mateo, who owns and runs both La Royale Patisserie and Minatamis PH, shared his Cassava Cake recipe.

Cassava Cake

INGREDIENTS:

For the cassava cake:

400 grams grated cassava

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup gata (coconut milk)

3/4 cup condensed milk

For the custard top:

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup condensed milk

1 egg yolk

2 tbsps. melted butter

Cheese

PROCEDURE:

1. Make the batter for the cassava cake. Combine all the ingredients for the cassava cake in a bowl. Mix thoroughly.

2. Grease the baking pan. Pour in the batter.

3. Bake in a 350°F (180°C) oven that has been preheated for 10 minutes, bain marie style, for 1 hour. Then turn up the temperature to 230°C and bake for another 30 minutes. (*Bain marie means the baking pan with the cassava cake mixture is placed on a baking tray with water while baking.)

4. Combine the ingredients for the custard top. Whisk well together.

5. Pour the topping mixture over the cassava cake. Spread evenly. Bake in a 180°C oven for 28 minutes. Remove from oven.

