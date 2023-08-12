Recipe: Chicken Afritada with a twist

MANILA, Philippines — Thinking of adding a unique twist to your Chicken Afritada to make it new and different? How about adding button mushrooms?

Button mushrooms make dishes more delicious, extra nutritious and enjoyable for the family. They boast a rich, earthy umami taste and meaty texture and are packed with protein, minerals and antioxidants. They are natural flavor enhancers.

Whatever the variety, their robust flavors and textures make them a versatile pantry must-have. Whether used as a practical non-meat substitute or combined with other main ingredients like meat, vegetables, or seafood, mushrooms can make any dish more satisfying and enjoyable to eat. So they are used to complement any dish in hotels, restaurants, resorts, cafés, even carinderias and private homes.

Jolly, a canned mushroom brand, is sharing an easy-to-prepare recipe that gives classic Chicken Afritada a new appetizing twist.

Just always remember the basic ratio — one can of Jolly Mushrooms + 1/2 kg. of pork or chicken — and you're good to go.

Jolly Chicken Afritada with Mushrooms

INGREDIENTS:

1 tbsp. canola oil

500 grams chicken, cut into 8 to 10 pieces

2-3 pcs. bay leaf

4-5 cloves garlic, minced

1 pc. onion, chopped

1 cup tomato sauce

1 cup water

1 tsp. ground pepper

1 tsp. fish sauce

2 tsps. Jolly Tomato Paste

1 can Jolly Whole Mushrooms, 400 grams, drained

1 pc. green bell pepper, cut into strips

1 pc. carrot, cut into cubes

PROCEDURE:

1. Heat oil in a pan. Pan-fry chicken for 10 to 15 minutes or until brown. Remove excess oil.

2. Add bay leaves, garlic and onion. Sauté until fragrant.

3. Add tomato sauce, water, pepper, fish sauce, tomato paste, Jolly Whole Mushrooms, bell pepper and carrots. Stir well.

4. Let it simmer with the pan covered for about 15 to 20 minutes or until the chicken is tender. Add water if the sauce becomes too thick.

Makes 7 to 8 servings.

