Recipe: Banana bread with an attitude

MANILA, Philippines — Not all banana breads are created equal.

This banana loaf, with a recipe from The Maya Kitchen, is made with chocolate chips and chopped walnuts. These three ingredients make it extra premium — to think that it is so easy to make because it makes use of a prepared mix, Maya Oven Toaster Banana Cake Mix, and, as its name suggests, can be baked in an oven toaster.

Chocolate Chip Walnut Banana Loaf

INGREDIENTS:

3 tbsps. oil

1 egg

1/4 cup water

2 pcs. ripe bananas, mashed

1 pack Maya Oven Toaster Banana Cake Mix, 230 grams

1/4 cup chocolate chips

3/4 cup walnuts, chopped

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 177 degrees Celsius. Grease an 8x3-inch baking pan or muffin pan with oil.

2. Mix together oil, egg, water, mashed bananas and Maya Oven Toaster Banana Cake Mix until well-blended.

3. Pour banana cake batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle top with chocolate chips and chopped nuts.

4. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until done. Remove from oven and allow to cool down. Slice and serve.

