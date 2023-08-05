^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Banana bread with an attitude

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
August 5, 2023 | 11:19am
Recipe: Banana bread with an attitude
Chocolate Chip Walnut Banana Loaf
Dolly Dy-Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — Not all banana breads are created equal.

This banana loaf, with a recipe from The Maya Kitchen, is made with chocolate chips and chopped walnuts. These three ingredients make it extra premium — to think that it is so easy to make because it makes use of a prepared mix, Maya Oven Toaster Banana Cake Mix, and, as its name suggests, can be baked in an oven toaster.

Chocolate Chip Walnut Banana Loaf

INGREDIENTS:

3 tbsps. oil

1 egg

1/4 cup water

2 pcs. ripe bananas, mashed

1 pack Maya Oven Toaster Banana Cake Mix, 230 grams

1/4 cup chocolate chips

3/4 cup walnuts, chopped

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 177 degrees Celsius. Grease an 8x3-inch baking pan or muffin pan with oil.

2. Mix together oil, egg, water, mashed bananas and Maya Oven Toaster Banana Cake Mix until well-blended.

3. Pour banana cake batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle top with chocolate chips and chopped nuts.

4. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until done. Remove from oven and allow to cool down. Slice and serve.

RELATED: Recipe: Chef Get Hao's delicious Fudge Brownies

vuukle comment

BANANA BREAD

RECIPE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Filipino resto offering 'unli' Japanese Miyazaki A5 wagyu steak, snow crab, giant scallop
7 days ago

Filipino resto offering 'unli' Japanese Miyazaki A5 wagyu steak, snow crab, giant scallop

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Filipino-owned Teppanya Restaurant Inc. (Teppanya) unveiled new Japanese dishes that elevate its current unlimited offer...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'No olive oil for Asian food!': Nigel Ng's Uncle Roger reacts to Rachael Ray's Adobo recipe
9 days ago

'No olive oil for Asian food!': Nigel Ng's Uncle Roger reacts to Rachael Ray's Adobo recipe

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Malaysian content creator Nigel Ng, using his character Uncle Roger, gave a hilarious commentary to celebrity chef Rachael...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: India's Millet Dosa, a rainy season comfort food
9 days ago

Recipe: India's Millet Dosa, a rainy season comfort food

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Millet Dosa, also known as Kambu Dosal in South India, are delicious thin crepes made with Pear Millet. 
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: How to cook Chicken Curry with coconut milk
9 days ago

Recipe: How to cook Chicken Curry with coconut milk

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Widely known in the Philippine cuisine, Chicken Curry originated in India and known in Southeast Asia, Great Britain and the...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Chef Get Hao's delicious Fudge Brownies
9 days ago

Recipe: Chef Get Hao's delicious Fudge Brownies

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 9 days ago
This version by Chef Get Hao uses cocoa powder and coffee granules to give it a chocolate-coffee flavor.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with