Recipe: Crispy, healthy Okoy for merienda
MANILA, Philippines — Kalabasang Okoy na May Hipon is perfect for merienda and may also serve as a good appetizer.
Apart from providing a layer of crunchiness and sweetness to the fritters, the kalabasa (squash) is also loaded with Vitamin A and beta-carotene, which help maintain good eyesight and strengthen immunity.
Try this recipe from Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation.
Kalabasang Okoy na May Hipon
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup cornstarch
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp. salt
1 pack Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning (10 grams)
1/4 tsp. baking powder
1/4 cup cold water
2 eggs
2 cups kalabasa (squash)
2 cups bean sprouts
1/4 kg. shrimps
1/2 cup vegetable oil
PROCEDURE:
1. In one container, mix together cornstarch, flour, salt, Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning, baking powder and cold water. Blend well to make a smooth batter. Stir in beaten eggs, kalabasa, bean sprouts and shrimps. Mix well.
2. Heat oil. Carefully drop 1/4 cup of mixture in pre-heated oil and deep-fry until golden brown. Drain off excess oil.
3. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with vinegar.
Tip: For crispy texture, use enough oil to cover the patties at least halfway. Do not overcrowd the pan. Cook in batches as needed.
