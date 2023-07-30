^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Crispy, healthy Okoy for merienda

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 4:12pm
Recipe: Crispy, healthy Okoy for merienda
Kalabasang Okoy na May Hipon
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Kalabasang Okoy na May Hipon is perfect for merienda and may also serve as a good appetizer.

Apart from providing a layer of crunchiness and sweetness to the fritters, the kalabasa (squash) is also loaded with Vitamin A and beta-carotene, which help maintain good eyesight and strengthen immunity.

Try this recipe from Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation.

Kalabasang Okoy na May Hipon

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

1 pack Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning (10 grams)

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/4 cup cold water

2 eggs

2 cups kalabasa (squash)

2 cups bean sprouts

1/4 kg. shrimps

1/2 cup vegetable oil

PROCEDURE:

1.   In one container, mix together cornstarch, flour, salt, Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning, baking powder and cold water. Blend well to make a smooth batter. Stir in beaten eggs, kalabasa, bean sprouts and shrimps. Mix well.

2.   Heat oil. Carefully drop 1/4 cup of mixture in pre-heated oil and deep-fry until golden brown. Drain off excess oil.

3.   Transfer to a serving platter and serve with vinegar.

Tip: For crispy texture, use enough oil to cover the patties at least halfway. Do not overcrowd the pan. Cook in batches as needed.

RELATED: Eats in Tayabas, Quezon: Budin, Buko de Halo-Halo, Kalabasa Pilipit

vuukle comment

KALABASA

KALABASANG OKOY

OKOY

RECIPE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recipe: India's Millet Dosa, a rainy season comfort food
4 days ago

Recipe: India's Millet Dosa, a rainy season comfort food

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Millet Dosa, also known as Kambu Dosal in South India, are delicious thin crepes made with Pear Millet. 
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: How to cook Chicken Curry with coconut milk
4 days ago

Recipe: How to cook Chicken Curry with coconut milk

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Widely known in the Philippine cuisine, Chicken Curry originated in India and known in Southeast Asia, Great Britain and the...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Chef Get Hao's delicious Fudge Brownies
4 days ago

Recipe: Chef Get Hao's delicious Fudge Brownies

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
This version by Chef Get Hao uses cocoa powder and coffee granules to give it a chocolate-coffee flavor.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Witness bartending extraordinaire Kate Osmillo at Okada Lounge on July 29
4 days ago

Witness bartending extraordinaire Kate Osmillo at Okada Lounge on July 29

4 days ago
Osmillo is a renowned mixologist and continues to stir excitement and anticipation with her extraordinary drink concoctions....
Food and Leisure
fbtw
TikTok chef whips up real-life Los Angeles restaurant after virtual success
4 days ago

TikTok chef whips up real-life Los Angeles restaurant after virtual success

By Paula Ramon | 4 days ago
With lockdowns over, Tue Nguyen has leapt from the virtual to the real world to open her first restaurant near Los Angel...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with