Recipe: Crispy, healthy Okoy for merienda

MANILA, Philippines — Kalabasang Okoy na May Hipon is perfect for merienda and may also serve as a good appetizer.

Apart from providing a layer of crunchiness and sweetness to the fritters, the kalabasa (squash) is also loaded with Vitamin A and beta-carotene, which help maintain good eyesight and strengthen immunity.

Try this recipe from Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation.

Kalabasang Okoy na May Hipon

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

1 pack Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning (10 grams)

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/4 cup cold water

2 eggs

2 cups kalabasa (squash)

2 cups bean sprouts

1/4 kg. shrimps

1/2 cup vegetable oil

PROCEDURE:

1. In one container, mix together cornstarch, flour, salt, Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning, baking powder and cold water. Blend well to make a smooth batter. Stir in beaten eggs, kalabasa, bean sprouts and shrimps. Mix well.

2. Heat oil. Carefully drop 1/4 cup of mixture in pre-heated oil and deep-fry until golden brown. Drain off excess oil.

3. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with vinegar.

Tip: For crispy texture, use enough oil to cover the patties at least halfway. Do not overcrowd the pan. Cook in batches as needed.

RELATED: Eats in Tayabas, Quezon: Budin, Buko de Halo-Halo, Kalabasa Pilipit