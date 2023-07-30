^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Italy's hazelnut sweet treat called Bruttiboni Cookies

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 2:50pm
Recipe: Italy's hazelnut sweet treat called Bruttiboni Cookies
Also called Brutti Ma Buoni, these are traditional Italian cookies made with cooked meringue and chopped hazelnuts.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Ever encountered some cookies that go by the name Bruttiboni Cookies? True, they are not as popular in the Philippines as, say, Chocolate Chip Cookies, but they are delicious bites as well.

Also called Brutti Ma Buoni, these are traditional Italian cookies made with cooked meringue and chopped hazelnuts.

Chef Get Hao shared his own take during the cooking demo for Peotraco. It makes use of Sugarlyte, which is a half-half mixture of sugar and stevia, effectively cutting down sugar by half.

Bruttiboni Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

125 grams egg whites

Pinch of salt

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

1/2 cup Peotraco Sugarlyte

1 cup chopped walnut

1 cup cashew nut (*you can use any nuts of choice)

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven to 160ºC.

2. Line baking tray with parchment paper.

3. Using wire whisk attachment on mixer, beat the egg whites at slow to medium speed until creamy and foamy.

4. Add a pinch of salt, vanilla extract and cinnamon.

5. Gradually add Sugarlyte.

6. Whisk until you obtain glossy stiff peaks.

7. Gently fold in the nuts.

8. Transfer mixture to a heatproof bowl and place over the pot with barely simmering water.

9. Stir mixture for 15 minutes (you will notice it will change in color).

10. Place scoops of the mixture onto the baking tray.

11. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until golden.

12. Allow to cool completely on tray.

RELATED: Recipe: Chef Get Hao's delicious Fudge Brownies

vuukle comment

COOKIES

RECIPES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recipe: How to cook Chicken Curry with coconut milk
3 days ago

Recipe: How to cook Chicken Curry with coconut milk

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Widely known in the Philippine cuisine, Chicken Curry originated in India and known in Southeast Asia, Great Britain and the...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Chef Get Hao's delicious Fudge Brownies
4 days ago

Recipe: Chef Get Hao's delicious Fudge Brownies

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
This version by Chef Get Hao uses cocoa powder and coffee granules to give it a chocolate-coffee flavor.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Witness bartending extraordinaire Kate Osmillo at Okada Lounge on July 29
4 days ago

Witness bartending extraordinaire Kate Osmillo at Okada Lounge on July 29

4 days ago
Osmillo is a renowned mixologist and continues to stir excitement and anticipation with her extraordinary drink concoctions....
Food and Leisure
fbtw
TikTok chef whips up real-life Los Angeles restaurant after virtual success
4 days ago

TikTok chef whips up real-life Los Angeles restaurant after virtual success

By Paula Ramon | 4 days ago
With lockdowns over, Tue Nguyen has leapt from the virtual to the real world to open her first restaurant near Los Angel...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
How to cook Dosa: India Ambassador Hon. Shambhu S. Kumaran gives demonstration
4 days ago

How to cook Dosa: India Ambassador Hon. Shambhu S. Kumaran gives demonstration

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
India's Ambassador to the Philippines Hon. Shambhu S. Kumaran showcased his cooking prowess by demonstrating how to prepare...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Ayurveda Home Cooking: Experts explain Ayurveda's benefits for body, mind, soul
4 days ago

Ayurveda Home Cooking: Experts explain Ayurveda's benefits for body, mind, soul

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Celebrity wellness expert Clara Day Herrera has partnered with Ayurveda Lifestyle Expert Sona Roy to introduce the benefits...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with