Recipe: Italy's hazelnut sweet treat called Bruttiboni Cookies

Also called Brutti Ma Buoni, these are traditional Italian cookies made with cooked meringue and chopped hazelnuts.

MANILA, Philippines — Ever encountered some cookies that go by the name Bruttiboni Cookies? True, they are not as popular in the Philippines as, say, Chocolate Chip Cookies, but they are delicious bites as well.

Chef Get Hao shared his own take during the cooking demo for Peotraco. It makes use of Sugarlyte, which is a half-half mixture of sugar and stevia, effectively cutting down sugar by half.

Bruttiboni Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

125 grams egg whites

Pinch of salt

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

1/2 cup Peotraco Sugarlyte

1 cup chopped walnut

1 cup cashew nut (*you can use any nuts of choice)

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven to 160ºC.

2. Line baking tray with parchment paper.

3. Using wire whisk attachment on mixer, beat the egg whites at slow to medium speed until creamy and foamy.

4. Add a pinch of salt, vanilla extract and cinnamon.

5. Gradually add Sugarlyte.

6. Whisk until you obtain glossy stiff peaks.

7. Gently fold in the nuts.

8. Transfer mixture to a heatproof bowl and place over the pot with barely simmering water.

9. Stir mixture for 15 minutes (you will notice it will change in color).

10. Place scoops of the mixture onto the baking tray.

11. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until golden.

12. Allow to cool completely on tray.

