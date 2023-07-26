Recipe: How to cook Chicken Curry with coconut milk

At the Ayurveda Home Cooking Workshop in Makati Garden Club last Saturday, the recipe on how to cook Chicken Curry with Coconut Milk was shared.

MANILA, Philippines — Widely known in the Philippine cuisine, Chicken Curry originated in India and has been known in Southeast Asia, Great Britain and the Caribbean.

Many believe that Indian soldiers who settled in the Philippines brought the cuisine in the country decades ago.

Unlike the original, the Pinoy version is not as strong as the Indian curry.

INGREDIENTS:

1 kg skinless boneless chicken breast halves

1 cup chopped onion

1 tbsp garlic ginger paste

7 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp fresh red chili paste

4 medium size chopped tomatoes or tomato purée

1 cup coconut milk (thick)

l tsp garam masala

1 tsp chopped fresh cilantro

Mustard oil

Salt to taste

Water

MARINATION:

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp garlic ginger paste

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp oil

4 tbsp yogurt

PROCEDURE:

1. Marinate the chicken for one hour.

2. Heat the oil to medium-high.

3. Add the onion and stir until the onion turns translucent.

4. Add garlic and ginger paste to the oil and stir.

5. Make a masala mixture by adding water to the cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, black pepper powder and red chilli powder.

6. Add this masala mixture and salt to the pan and stir on slow fire till oil leaves the sides of the pan.

7. Add marinated chicken and cook the chicken very well till oil leaves on side of the pan.

8. Add the chopped tomatoes or tomato pure, fresh red chili paste and salt and cook till oil leaves on side of pan.

9. Add warm water. Cook for four to five minutes.

10. Add coconut milk. Cover the skillet and simmer about 10 minutes.

11. Sprinkle the garam masala.

12. Garnish with cilantro over the chicken.

13. Ready to serve.

