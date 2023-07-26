Witness bartending extraordinaire Kate Osmillo at Okada Lounge on July 29

Kate Osmillo is a renowned mixologist and continues to stir excitement and anticipation with her extraordinary drink concoctions.

MANILA, Philippines — Okada Lounge, the Forbes 5-star integrated resort’s upscale intimate cocktail lounge, presents national bartending champion Kate Osmillo as its first-ever guest bartender for a one-night-only engagement on July 29 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Osmillo is a renowned mixologist and continues to stir excitement and anticipation with her extraordinary drink concoctions. It would be a night of new experiences and discoveries, as well as unexpected twists, with a special one-off beverage menu for the Okada Lounge patrons.

Okada Lounge: An exclusive cocktail lounge

Okada Lounge, tucked in Okada Manila’s VIP area, is a premier bar to unwind and enjoy well-curated drinks in a relaxed and sophisticated setting.

Aside from its premium offerings of the highest quality scotch, whiskies, and other aged liquors, the lounge also houses a well-stocked walk-in boutique humidor showcasing a fine selection of the best cigars, all carefully handpicked by seasoned tobacconists.

Kate Osmillo: A champion bartender

Osmillo entered the bartending scene eight years ago. Through the years, her experience has fueled her passion for the craft, further honed her skills and creativity, and strengthened her love for the industry where there’s a warm sense of community.

With hard work and perseverance, Osmillo’s immense talent further blossomed as she rose the ranks to become one of the country’s best bartenders, winning championships on a national scale—including the Don Papa Cocktail Competition in 2017 and Glenfiddich World’s Most Experimental Bartender in 2019.

Osmillo’s every creation is a masterpiece that tells a story. Whenever she crafts drinks, she taps into her culinary skills and infuses human experience in all the stories she tells through her winning drink concoctions.

Today, whenever Osmillo travels for bartending shifts, she looks for the defining stories that shape the city or province she visits and quickly incorporates those ingredients into newer drinks.

For inquiries and reservations, call +632 8555 5799 or email: [email protected]

For the latest promotions and events happening at Okada Manila, follow their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.