Recipe: Chef Get Hao's delicious Fudge Brownies

MANILA, Philippines — There are different kinds of brownies. Some are plain but very chewy. Others are smothered with frosting — cream cheese, chocolate or both swirled together.

Yes, others are topped with candy sprinkles or embedded with chopped nuts. This version by Chef Get Hao uses cocoa powder and coffee granules to give it a chocolate-coffee flavor.

HB’S Fudge Brownies

INGREDIENTS:

2 1/2 cups Peotraco Honey Brown Sugar

3/4 cup salted butter

500g dark chocolate; cut into small pieces

1/4 cup Peotraco Glucose

4 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1 1/2 cups bread flour

1 cup Peotraco Premium Cocoa Powder

1 Tbsp. coffee granules

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven 150ºC.

2. Grease 9x9x2-inch or 8x8x2-inch square pan.

3. In a saucepan, melt butter, glucose and honey brown sugar. Mix well.

4. Add coffee granules and dark chocolate, off the heat.

5. Once the mixture reduces the heat, stir in eggs and vanilla.

6. In a bowl, mix together bread flour and cocoa powder.

7. Fold in dry ingredients to chocolate mixture.

8. Pour mixture into prepared pans.

9. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes.

For the orange glaze:

1 pc. orange fruit

3 Tbsps. Peotraco Sugarlyte

2nd PROCEDURE:

1. Squeeze orange to juice it, remove the seeds, and set aside.

2. In a saucepan, pour in orange juice.

3. Add 1/4 cup Sugarlyte.

4. Simmer and stir occasionally until the juice thickens.

For the cream cheese whipping cream:

Ingredients:

3/4 cup cream cheese, softened at room temperature

1 cup Peotraco Bakers Mate Whipping Cream Powder

1/4 cup+ ice cold water

PROCEDURE:

1. In mixing bowl, using whisk attachment, whip the cream cheese until softened and creamy.

2. Add whipping cream powder and ice cold water; adjust water if necessary until you achieve desired consistency.

3. Place in piping bag with any kind of tip to decorate brownies.