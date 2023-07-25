Recipe: Make your own chicken burger, serve it with mushroom gravy

MANILA, Philippines — Burger: to me, it means chicken burger, fish burger or veggie burger.

My husband Raff and I have long stopped eating red meat, so the meatiest meat that I eat is chicken. Fortunately, a lot of fast-foods, casual dining restaurants, gourmet burger restaurants, and even hotels now offer such alternatives.

But you can also make your own. A few years ago, I found a recipe for chicken burger that is pure chicken and uses no extenders. It is called Jolly Creamy Chicken Burger, a recipe developed by Jolly, a leading brand of canned fruits and vegetables exclusively distributed in the Philippines by Fly Ace Corporation. It comes with a good mushroom gravy recipe, too.

Jolly Creamy Chicken Burger with Mushroom Gravy

Ingredients:

For the burger patties:

500 grams ground chicken

4 Tbsps. chopped onion

3 Tbsps. soy sauce

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

2 tsps. dried thyme

For the mushroom gravy:

2 Tbsps. butter

1 Tbsp. chopped onion

1 small can Jolly Mushroom (Pieces and Stem)

1 can Jolly Cream of Mushroom Soup (10.5oz)

1/2 cup Jolly Cow Fresh Milk

1 tsp. ground black pepper

Procedure:

1. First, prepare the burger patties. In a bowl, place ground chicken.

2. Add chopped onion.

3. Season with soy sauce.

4. Sprinkle with ground black pepper and dried thyme.

5. Mix well.

6. Measure 1/4 cup of the burger mixture. Place on your palm, roll into a ball and flatten into a patty.

7. Pan-fry in hot oil until golden brown.

8. Remove and drain off excess oil on paper towel.

9. Prepare the mushroom gravy. Heat butter in a saucepan.

10. Add onion and sauté.

11. Pour in Cream of Mushroom Soup.

12. Add button mushrooms.

13. Pour in milk, and season with pepper.

14. Simmer until mixture thickens into gravy consistency.

15. Pour sauce over the chicken burger patties or serve on the side.

