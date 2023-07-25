^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Make your own chicken burger, serve it with mushroom gravy

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 12:01pm
Recipe: Make your own chicken burger, serve it with mushroom gravy
Jolly Creamy Chicken Mushroom Burger
Philstar.com/Dolly Dy-Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — Burger: to me, it means chicken burger, fish burger or veggie burger. 

My husband Raff and I have long stopped eating red meat, so the meatiest meat that I eat is chicken. Fortunately, a lot of fast-foods, casual dining restaurants, gourmet burger restaurants, and even hotels now offer such alternatives.

But you can also make your own. A few years ago, I found a recipe for chicken burger that is pure chicken and uses no extenders. It is called Jolly Creamy Chicken Burger, a recipe developed by Jolly, a leading brand of canned fruits and vegetables exclusively distributed in the Philippines by Fly Ace Corporation. It comes with a good mushroom gravy recipe, too.

Jolly Creamy Chicken Burger with Mushroom Gravy

Ingredients:

For the burger patties:

500 grams ground chicken

4 Tbsps. chopped onion

3 Tbsps. soy sauce

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

2 tsps. dried thyme

For the mushroom gravy:

2 Tbsps. butter

1 Tbsp. chopped onion

1 small can Jolly Mushroom (Pieces and Stem)

1 can Jolly Cream of Mushroom Soup (10.5oz)

1/2 cup Jolly Cow Fresh Milk

1 tsp. ground black pepper

Procedure:

1. First, prepare the burger patties. In a bowl, place ground chicken.

2. Add chopped onion.

3. Season with soy sauce.

4. Sprinkle with ground black pepper and dried thyme.

5. Mix well.

6. Measure 1/4 cup of the burger mixture. Place on your palm, roll into a ball and flatten into a patty.

7. Pan-fry in hot oil until golden brown.

8. Remove and drain off excess oil on paper towel.

9. Prepare the mushroom gravy. Heat butter in a saucepan.

10. Add onion and sauté.

11. Pour in Cream of Mushroom Soup.

12. Add button mushrooms.

13. Pour in milk, and season with pepper.

14. Simmer until mixture thickens into gravy consistency.

15. Pour sauce over the chicken burger patties or serve on the side.

RELATED: Michelin chef Whyte Rushen collaborates with Jollibee UK

vuukle comment

BURGER

FOOD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Jollibee shows what makes Cheesy Yumburger combination truly 'yummy together'
Sponsored
5 days ago

Jollibee shows what makes Cheesy Yumburger combination truly 'yummy together'

5 days ago
Coming from an iconic and highly acclaimed base of the Yumburger’s beefiest patty, Jollibee’s Cheesy Yumburger...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
The Philippines' The Curator named as among Asia's 50 Best Bars
5 days ago

The Philippines' The Curator named as among Asia's 50 Best Bars

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The Curator in Makati City is back on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for a seventh year, and is the only...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Must-have' Japanese whisky turns 100 as demand soars
5 days ago

'Must-have' Japanese whisky turns 100 as demand soars

By Natsuko Fukue | 5 days ago
The famed Yamazaki distillery marks its 100th anniversary this year with plenty to celebrate, as Japan's acclaimed aged whiskies...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Whip up a Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza
6 days ago

Whip up a Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 days ago
Acknowledged as a center of pioneering architecture, Chicago, the "Windy City," is famous for its diverse culinary tradi...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Crash Landing On You' chicken lands in Quezon City
7 days ago

'Crash Landing On You' chicken lands in Quezon City

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson opened the second branch of the popular South Korean food chain restaurant...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with