Miss Universe launches beverages line, to be available in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is beginning its M*U Beverage line, a new business venture under its M*U brand.

Leading the line are the primary drinks — M*U NØR Natural Alkaline Mineral Water and M*U functional beverages — with the intentions of smart hydration for consumers.

The owner of the MUO Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, more popularly known as Anne JKN, pointed out that MU's first branded line fell in line with the organization's values of "empowering women to realize their ambition and build self-confidence as a catalyst for future success."

Anne JKN added that the MUO worked alongside nutritionists and natural ingredients experts to research, test, and produce products that energize, refresh, and rejuvenate minds and bodies.

The M*U Beverage was launched in Thailand, Anne JKN's home country, attended by reigning Miss Universe Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel and other beauty queens.

The M*U NØR Natural Alkaline Mineral Water is actually the first alkaline water offered in a bespoke glass bottle and bottled in Thailand.

Related: Oh sweet: Honey's wonderful applications from food to beauty

The water is sourced from pristine springs of Reykjavik in Iceland, said to be the world's cleanest and purest mineral water, particularly the Ölfus Spring where water is glacier melt filtered through layers of lava rock.

Meanwhile, the M*U functional drinks are made from natural ingredients, have no caffeine, sugar, and preservatives, and contains less than 45 kcal/bottle.

The five current variations of these functional beverages are Zen (Green Tea & Yuzu), Immune (Lemon), Focus (Berry), Happy (Raspberry & Mint), and Fiber + (Pineapple & Coconut).

Beyond the flavors, each drink has its own health benefits like Happy's Vitamin B complex and magnesium for mood and productivity; Immune's Vitamin C and astragalus for an immune system boost; and Focus' branch chain amino acids for cognitive function.

M*U Beverages will launch wide internationally early next year by debuting at the Anuga FoodTec Fair in Cologne, Germany and other major food and beverage trade shows.

The brand will also team up with key partner countries including Australia, the United Kingdom, China, and the Philippines because of their strategic market interest.

RELATED: Two healthy fruit juices you can make at home