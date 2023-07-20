^

Food and Leisure

Burger King Brazil releases Barbie-themed cheeseburger meal

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 3:43pm
Burger King Brazil releases Barbie-themed cheeseburger meal
Burger King Brazil's limited Barbie Combo meal
Burger King Brazil via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Warner Bros. and Mattel are putting in huge marketing efforts to promote their movie "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll.

The companies have turned to expected Barbiecore team-ups in the fashion industry and fellow toy tie-ups, also attempting huge efforts as with AirBnb hosting visitors to Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse.

The latest effort is a deliciously fabulous one, as fast food restaurant Burger King released a special Barbie burger combo meal in Brazil.

The BK Barbie Combo is the regular cheeseburger with diced bacon bits, but with a bright pink sauce that has a "smoky" flavor according to Burger King.

Customers will also get a pink vanilla milkshake with strawberry Nesquik powder and a pink frosted doughnut inserted into the milkshake's straw.

In line with Barbie's boyfriend Ken always tagging with her for the ride, the meal comes with "Ken's potatoes" fries as a side.

Burger King has done similar promotional efforts before like red burger buns for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and Upside Down Whoppers for "Stranger Things."

The limited Barbie burger meal is only available in Brazil, but "Barbie" is now out in Philippine cinemas for fans to dance their nights away.

vuukle comment

BARBIE

BURGER

BURGER KING

CHEESEBURGER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Singaporean resto chain expands menu, opens new flagship store
2 days ago

Singaporean resto chain expands menu, opens new flagship store

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Singaporean seafood-in-a-pan label Fish & Co introduced several new dishes from their expanded menu at the newly-opened Shangri-La...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Oh sweet: Honey's wonderful applications from food to beauty
3 days ago

Oh sweet: Honey's wonderful applications from food to beauty

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
No, this is not about your honey, as in honeybunch, love, partner in life.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Japanese ramen offered at P70; French cookware goes on 'piso' sale
3 days ago

Japanese ramen offered at P70; French cookware goes on 'piso' sale

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
July is a big month for the Japanese restaurant chain in Philippines as it celebrates not just its 7th year anniversary, but...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Heads up, coffeeholics! OldTown now serves authentic white coffee in first Philippine resto
Sponsored
3 days ago

Heads up, coffeeholics! OldTown now serves authentic white coffee in first Philippine resto

By Jap Tobias | 3 days ago
With its rich Malaysian heritage and dedication to the art of coffee-making, OldTown White Coffee at SM City Grand Central...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Ensaimada with blueberry chicken filling
4 days ago

Recipe: Ensaimada with blueberry chicken filling

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
In the Philippines, the Ensaimada has become a classic favorite for breakfast or merienda, even a light meal in...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with