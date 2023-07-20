Burger King Brazil releases Barbie-themed cheeseburger meal

MANILA, Philippines — Warner Bros. and Mattel are putting in huge marketing efforts to promote their movie "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll.

The companies have turned to expected Barbiecore team-ups in the fashion industry and fellow toy tie-ups, also attempting huge efforts as with AirBnb hosting visitors to Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse.

The latest effort is a deliciously fabulous one, as fast food restaurant Burger King released a special Barbie burger combo meal in Brazil.

The BK Barbie Combo is the regular cheeseburger with diced bacon bits, but with a bright pink sauce that has a "smoky" flavor according to Burger King.

Customers will also get a pink vanilla milkshake with strawberry Nesquik powder and a pink frosted doughnut inserted into the milkshake's straw.

In line with Barbie's boyfriend Ken always tagging with her for the ride, the meal comes with "Ken's potatoes" fries as a side.

Burger King has done similar promotional efforts before like red burger buns for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and Upside Down Whoppers for "Stranger Things."

The limited Barbie burger meal is only available in Brazil, but "Barbie" is now out in Philippine cinemas for fans to dance their nights away.