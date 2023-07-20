^

Jollibee shows what makes Cheesy Yumburger combination truly 'yummy together'

July 20, 2023 | 11:55am
Jollibee shows what makes Cheesy Yumburger combination truly 'yummy together'

MANILA, Philippines — For those who are looking for a great-tasting, budget-friendly cheeseburger, Jollibee’s Cheesy Yumburger is known to be “Cheesy, Beefy Langhap-Sarap” for a reason.

The original Yumburger has always been placed on a pedestal for its aromatic and flavorful beef patty, hence it is known as the “beefiest, langhap-sarap” beef burger.

Coming from an iconic and highly acclaimed base of the Yumburger’s beefiest patty, Jollibee’s Cheesy Yumburger variant lets you discover the delectable and savory combination of cheese and beef.

From this combination, you get an elevated experience from the aroma to the taste of the beef patty, creamy cheese, special burger dressing and soft buns.

“While the Yumburger is already a delicious burger in itself, the Cheesy Yumburger brings an irresistible combination of the signature Yumburger beefy patty and creamy cheese,” said Pam Reyes, AVP for Jollibee’s Handhelds Category. “For a very affordable price, everyone can find satisfaction in the one-of-a-kind taste that only the Cheesy Yumburger can provide.”

The Cheesy Yumburger is available nationwide for P62. Drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and treat yourself to a gloriously cheesy, beefy bite via dine-in, take-out or drive-thru. You can also opt to have it delivered via the Jollibee delivery app, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood and Foodpanda!

 

