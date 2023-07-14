Heads up, coffeeholics! OldTown now serves authentic white coffee in first Philippine resto

With its rich Malaysian heritage and dedication to the art of coffee-making, OldTown White Coffee at SM City Grand Central brings a new and unique coffee experience to Filipino caffeine aficionados.

MANILA, Philippines — Coffee lovers have a reason to celebrate as the acclaimed Malaysian coffee chain OldTown White Coffee makes its way to the country with its first-ever branch in Caloocan.

With its rich Malaysian heritage and dedication to the art of coffee-making, OldTown White Coffee at SM City Grand Central brings a new and unique coffee experience to Filipino caffeine aficionados.

“We have always loved OldTown and our team has worked tirelessly to bring the brand to Manila so that Filipinos can experience it without having to travel outside the country,” Philippines Master Licensee Nelson del Mundo said.

“Our goal has been to bring quality food and outstanding customer service, and we believe that we share the same mission with OldTown White Coffee,” del Mundo added.

Discovering the making of white coffee

From the first aroma to the final sip, every moment at OldTown aims to transport guests to Malaysia and give them a taste of the best flavors they have to offer.

OldTown has earned a reputation for its mastery of white coffee. But one may ask, what’s so special about their version of this drink that’s also offered by so many other coffee places?

According to Dawn Liew, Chief Executive Officer of JDE OldTown F&B Group, unlike other coffee chains, white coffee doesn’t mean a latte in the world of OldTown.

OldTown White Coffee, she said, is made up of three beans: Arabica sourced from Brazil, Robusta from Vietnam and Indonesia and, ultimately, Liberica grown in Malaysia.

“We bring together all the best spots of Southeast Asia in a unique blend that is unlike any other coffee that you can find in the whole of the Philippines or in the whole SEA,” she expressed. “There is no other White Coffee that uses the three beans composition, so it’s a really unique blend of coffee, and you must try it.”

These beans are meticulously roasted to perfection, creating a smooth and rich coffee blend that embodies the true essence of white coffee; each sip offering flavors that dance on the taste buds.

For those craving sweet Southeast Asian sweet drink, there’s also the rich and creamy Teh Tarik, which means “pulled tea” in Malay.

Spotlighting authentic Malaysian cuisine

In addition to the renowned white coffee, the menu at OldTown boasts an array of delectable dishes spotlighting authentic Malaysian cuisine. One of the favorites is Kaya & Butter Toast, a delightful combination of sweet coconut jam and creamy butter on perfectly toasted bread, which best complements the taste of white coffee.

OldTown White Coffee also has mouthwatering dishes like Curry Laksa Mee, a fragrant curry broth served with noodles and an assortment of flavorful toppings, and the Ipoh Chicken Hor Fun which has rich broth and an incredibly savory flavor.

For those who love their rice, the resto also offers Nasi Lemak with Crispy Chicken or Nasi Lemak Rendang Chicken, which both come with spicy sambal paste.

Liew notes that important ingredients come all the way from Malaysia to keep the authenticity of the food.

“At OldTown, we like to call ourselves progressive artisans, in the sense that all the products are freshly made, no preservatives. They are unique in the fact that they are authentically Malaysian, so Filipinos no longer have to travel all the way to Malaysia to enjoy Malaysian cuisine,” she added.

From Ipoh to the world

OldTown White Coffee first opened its doors in 1999 in a small Malaysian town called Ipoh. Now on its 18th year, OldTown brings Malaysian cultural food and drink heritage to more parts of the world.

OldTown’s mission, according to Liew, is to deploy creations of cultural significance and relevance to the modern audience. Evident in its coffee and food selections, OldTown continues to hone the Asian craft and tradition for the younger generation to witness.

To bring this experience closer to Filipinos, the offerings come at prices that most Filipino coffeeholics are willing to spend. The well-loved OldTown white coffee is priced at only P129 (regular) and P149 (upsized).

Toasted breads and light bites like fries start at P99 and rice meals at start P279. For those who want a hearty noodle soup, OldTown’s noodles range from P219 to P299, and there are also meatless meals for as low as P189.

“What we love about OldTown, aside from the authentic Malaysian menu, is the affordability and value for money, without compromising the quality of food,” Matthew Joseph Ablis, Chief Operating Officer of Kopitiam Food Corp PH, said.

Expect the brand to open at least six stores in the Philippines this year, bringing the favorite Malaysian coffee chain closer to even more Filipinos.

Old Town White coffee is located at SM City Grand Central, Caloocan.

For more details, visit @oldtownphilippines on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.