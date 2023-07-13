^

Food and Leisure

Ikea introduces new Pinoy food twist

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
July 13, 2023 | 2:18pm
Turones, Veggie Balls with Sweet-Chili Sauce, Meatless Cutlet with Curry, Salted Egg Chicken Wings, chocolate éclair, egg tarts, sausage croissant, and ham and cheese croissant.
Ikea Philippines/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Swedish lifestyle brand Ikea recently launched new additions to its menu, including its take on favorite Filipino snack Turon.

Millnaire Ylagan, Ikea Philippines’ kitchen production manager, said in a recent press launch that the brand’s goal by 2030 is that all meats in their menu should be plant-based. A move toward this goal is the addition of two new meatless options: Veggie Balls with Sweet-Chili Sauce and Meatless Cutlet with Curry.

A healthier alternative to meatballs, the veggie balls could be eaten on their own as nibbles, or as a side dish to a full meal. Meanwhile, the Indian food-inspired Meatless Cutlet with Curry is crispy and guiltless, with or without the curry sauce.

Also new on the menu is Salted Egg Chicken Wings, one of Ylagan’s personal favorites that he injected to the menu.

As for dessert or snacks, the brand’s dining joints now offer Turones, chocolate éclair, egg tarts, sausage croissant, and ham and cheese croissant.

“We want to bring that close-to-home flavor and we know that Turon is very close to Filipinos’ hearts,” Alexander Busa, Swedish Food Market, Bistro and Cafe acting manager, said of Turones, their bite-sized version of Filipino snack Turon.

Ikea’s Turones is prepared the traditional Filipino way – banana slices wrapped in spring roll wrappers are deep-fried, but with the addition of sesame seeds on top.

Busa and Ylagan told Philstar.com that they submit the recipes of any new additions to the menu to Ikea’s headquarters. After samples tasting and approval, the new additions are then offered not only in the Philippines, but also in select Ikea stores in Asia, so Filipino food, through the brand, can now reach more tastebuds.

RELATED: Sisig, Langka Sans Rival now available in Ikea 

FILIPINO FOOD

IKEA
