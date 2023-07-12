^

Chef Ryan Hong to try more Southeast Asian cuisine after Balinese Food Festival success

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 9:20am
Chef Ryan Hong to try more Southeast Asian cuisine after Balinese Food Festival success
Some of the Indonesian food offerings served at the Balinese Food Festival
MANILA, Philippines — Chef Ryan Hong, Executive Chef of the Kusina Sea Kitchens of Hilton Manila, is eager to have a go at more Southeast Asian cuisines after the restaurant staged the Balinese Food Festival for the revival of the Four Hands Culinary Series.

During the latter half of June, Kusina Sea Kitchens highlighted the flavors of Balinese and Indonesian cuisine as among its many buffet offerings.

Hilton Manila welcomed the participation of Balinese chef Wayan Juni Ardhana, Executive Sous Chef at Hilton Bali, whose 22 years in the industry led to his own creative spin on dishes like Soto Ayam (chicken soup), Bebek Betutu (slow-cooked duck), Sambal Udang (stir-fried spiced prawn), Nasi Goreng (Indonesian rice), and Beef Rendang (Sumatra-style beef).

The latter four were all available at Kusina Sea Kitchens' buffet along with Pork Satay (grilled pork with peanut sauce), Babi Guling Samsam (roasted pork belly), and Pepes Ikan (baked fish in banana wrap).

Chef Juni was all too eager to help in bringing back the Four Hands Culinary Series as it gave an opportunity to showcase Balinese cuisine.

Chef Ryan mirrored his fellow chef's enthusiasm, and looked forward to trying out more cuisines in the region like Thai, Vietnamese, and Malaysian dishes, since Filipino food is a given staple for hotel guests.

