Recipe: Learn to cook Singapore's iconic Black Pepper Crab from Chef Dino Datu

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 9, 2023 | 11:08am
Singapore's Black Pepper Crab
Rafael R. Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — One of the most iconic dishes in Singapore is the Black Pepper Crab.

Seafood lovers would not be able to resist this sumptuous dish because it is full of flavorful goodness from the natural sweetness of fresh crab alone as it interacts with black pepper, garlic, butter, and a few other condiments that it is cooked in.

Chef Dino Datu whipped up his version of the Black Pepper Crab at the "Mother’s Best: Cook Academy Asian Fusion Festival" cooking demo. Here is his recipe. 

Black Pepper Crab

INGREDIENTS:

1 whole crab, steamed 

2 tbsps. butter

1 head of garlic, finely chopped 

4 tbsps. cracked black pepper 

2 tbsps. brown sugar

4 tbsps. Mother's Best Oyster Sauce 

2 tbsps. Mother's Best Soy Sauce 

2 tbsps. of water

coriander leaves for garnishing

PROCEDURE: 

1. Chop the steamed crab into serving pieces. 

2. Heat butter in a sauté pan. Add garlic, pepper, brown sugar, Mother’s Best Oyster Sauce and Mother’s Best Soy Sauce.  

3. Add the crab to the pan and add water. Sauté crab in the pepper sauce for 3 minutes.

4. Turn off the heat. Plate the crab, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot. 

CRABS

RECIPE

SEAFOODS
