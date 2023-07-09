Two healthy fruit juices you can make at home

MANILA, Philippines — So much for sodas. It’s time to start drinking healthy. Fruit juices are a good alternative to the very convenient but not-so-good-for-the-body soft drinks, but it’s best to go for fresh fruit juices and 100% fruit juices and blends straight from cartons or bottles.

Drinking fresh juices in addition to water benefits the body in many ways. These juices revitalize the body and aid in the maintenance of good digestion.

When Fly Ace Corporation, the exclusive distributor of Old Orchard, Rauch Happy Day, Mott's and Welch’s fruit juices in the Philippines, once hosted a juice party, it shared the recipes of some healthy drinks.

Here are the recipes for Fruit Cocktail Punch and Apple Citrus Cooler.

Fruit Cocktail Punch

INGREDIENTS:

2 parts Welch’s Grape Juice

1 part Rauch Happy Day 100% Orange Juice

1 part Mott’s 100% Apple Juice

1/2 part calamansi juice

May Sparkling Red Juice

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine all ingredients, except May Sparkling Red Juice, and mix well. Top with May Sparkling Red Juice.

2. Pour into a tall glass filled with ice cubes.

3. Garnish with green apple cubes and an orange slice.

Apple Citrus Cooler

INGREDIENTS:

2 parts Mott's 100% Apple Juice

1 part Rauch Happy Day 100% Orange Juice

1/2 part calamansi juice

May Sparkling White Juice

PROCEDURE:

1. Mix together apple juice, orange juice and calamansi juice. Top with May Sparkling White Juice.

2. Pour into a tall glass filled with ice cubes.

3. Garnish it with slices of cucumber and green apple.

