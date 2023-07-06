^

'Tito' Jericho Rosales proud of Kuya J's new look

July 6, 2023 | 7:21pm
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jericho Rosales has been the face of Kuya J as the restaurant's main ambassador for over a decade now, and he is thrilled to witness it go through yet another change in its branding.

Last June 29, Kuya J held the launch of its 4.0 version at its branch in the Venice Grand Canal Mall. The launch was attended by Jericho and fellow actors Sunshine Cruz, Jameson Blake and Kira Balinger.

"I've been with Kuya J since Day 1 and this means a lot to me, like I'm still here. I'm reaching Tito J levels now," Jericho chuckled.

The actor said the restaurant has treated him like family and he himself has witnessed its growth and development in the last 11 years.

Jericho continued, "One thing that I'm really proud of is that Kuya J keeps changing with the things that matter. The constant change is what I'm proud of but [it's still] sticking to the same soul and spirit of Kuya J."

"As I grow into different shapes of my career, ang sarap ng feeling na minsan nagsasabay kami. I'm really happy to witness this change and I'm sure that si Kuya J hindi mapakali, a year from now mag-change na naman ang look," the actor ended with a smile.

When Kuya J first opened in Cebu back in 2012, it was recognized for its Crispy Pata and Halo-Halo. On the aesthetic front, the restaurant chain was popular for the spacious bookshelves that were in every branches.

The restaurant went through its first rebrand in 2019 by going with modernized and lighter bookshelves, the use of color and texture elements, and new furniture as evident in the now-wooden logo.

Last year, Kuya J saw the birth of its third version by improving the bookshelf, utilizing rattan chairs, and going for more light and cream interiors. It also introduced Mamen (a mix of ramen and mami noodles).

The 4.0 version — coined as Dine In Style — carries on the aesthetic of the third version by also using arches and cement finishes in the design, a collaboration of Chef Gino Gonzales and several architects.

Kuya J's said it expects its Crispy Tadyang to be another bestseller along with the Crispy Pata. They are also going to add new food items such as Monggo sa Gata, Squid Sisig and Crispy Pompano that will be made available in branches nationwide.

