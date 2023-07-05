McDonald's Indonesia unveils wedding packages

MANILA, Philippines — McDonald’s Indonesia launched a wedding package for those who want to treat guests with the fast food chain's signature dishes.

In its official Instagram account, McDonald’s said that the catering includes 100 chicken burgers and 100 four-piece chicken nuggets.

"Make wedding moments unforgettable," the wedding slogan said.

In a report by The Sun, Rizki Haryadi from McDonald's Indonesia said that the wedding package is expandable with other orders.

"There are other service options as well, where we can also provide food stalls at an additional cost," he said.

He, however, said that couples who want the store chain's services should do so in another location and not in their stores.

"The wedding package is not for holding a wedding at a McD store, but only for food, such as catering with prices starting from £185 (about P6,000) with a minimum purchase of 200 products," he said.

