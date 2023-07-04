Jollibee comes in Sriracha-hot with new Spicy Chicken Sandwich Supreme

This newly launched variant continues to capture the real goodness of flavorful chicken in a sandwich but is now packed with the spiciness you’ll love. Customers can expect a spicy marinated juicy chicken fillet with sriracha-hot dressing, double-breaded for a satisfying crunch in every bite.

MANILA, Philippines — Calling all spicy lovers—the spicy chicken sandwich you’ve been waiting for has arrived!

Jollibee unveiled the Spicy Chicken Sandwich Supreme, the sriracha-hot variant of the highly acclaimed Chicken Sandwich Supreme.

The original variant was lauded for its generous chicken fillet which extends beyond the buns, guaranteeing crunchiness in every bite and a flavorful and juicy chicken thigh fillet.

“The Spicy Chicken Sandwich Supreme has everything there is to love about the original sandwich—large fillet, signature taste, unmatched crispiness and juiciness—plus a spicy kick which people would definitely enjoy,” Pam Reyes, Jollibee assistant vice president of Handhelds, said.

“It’s not a one-dimensional kind of spicy—this sandwich delivers on spiciness without compromising the flavor, Reyes added.

The Spicy Chicken Sandwich Supreme is available in select stores nationwide for P179 (Solo) and P239 (with Fries and Drink). Price varies.

Drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and treat yourself to a sriracha-hot, crunchy, and juicy bite via dine-in, take-out or drive-thru.

You can also opt to have it safely delivered to you via the Jollibee delivery app, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood and Foodpanda.

For more information and updates on Jollibee’s products, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.