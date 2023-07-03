^

OctaResearch: NCR drinkers choose Paraiso Beer Lakas, Bighani over category leaders

July 3, 2023 | 4:13pm
Paraiso Lakas and Paraiso Bighani have emerged as favored choices among beer drinkers, according to a blind taste test conducted in the National Capital Region (NCR) and certified by OctaResearch.

In the test, 6 out of 10 participants preferred Paraiso Lakas over the leading strong beer brand when served with ice, while Paraiso Bighani was favored by 6 out of 10 beer drinkers compared to the two leading brands in the 5% alcohol content category, whether served with or without ice.

These results challenge the dominance of the leading beer brands as determined by Euromonitor International's 'Alcoholic Drinks in the Philippines' June 2022 report.

When Filipinos feel like popping a beer, reputable consultation firm OCTAResearch bared that more NCR beer drinkers have opened up to new tastes with Paraiso Beer.

Crafted to open a new world of possibilities for today’s generation of beer drinkers, Paraiso Beer delivers true satisfaction in every gulp, defined by the fine flavors of high-quality malt, hops, yeast and specialty ingredients.  

The new brew presents two different flavors that quench the thirst of a market growing more discerning with their choices of quality beer. First is Bighani (5.00 % ABV), marked by a balanced malt profile and low bitterness, which is sure to enthrall those who love citrusy aromas with its refreshing burst of orange flavor crisp finish. For fans of full-bodied lager, Lakas (6.9% ABV) brings out pure satisfaction with its rich hop flavors and spices to go with a smooth mouthfeel.  

The OCTAResearch survey was conducted in NCR on both Paraiso Lakas and Paraiso Bighani variants separately.

“Whether it’s for a night-long bonding with friends to kick off the weekend, or to beat the tropical heat by the beach with a cold one, we’d like beer lovers to try our newest Paraiso Beer,” says Hubert Tan, Asia Brewery Inc.'s Senior Vice President for Commercial Division.

Paraiso Beer Bighani and Lakas are available in a 330mL returnable glass bottle for P42 SRP and 1L for P110 SRP. They are also availble in 330mL can for P50 SRP.  For 18 years old and above. Drink responsibly.

