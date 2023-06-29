Coco Martin goes from 'Batang Quiapo' to 'Batang San Miguel'

MANILA, Philippines — Only the most promising, accomplished, and enduring showbiz personalities are handpicked to star in iconic “Batang San Miguel” TV commercials, which, through the years, have become major productions to remember for a long time.

After all, San Miguel Pale Pilsen, the brand represented in the timeless TVCs, is a brand to reckon with. A brand that has become a significant part of Filipino culture. A world famous brew that brings family and friends together in special celebrations and has been instrumental in bringing trends and talents that resonate with the times.

Small wonder that, in keeping with the brand’s tradition of serving nothing but the best, the team behind the brand has chosen actor, director, and film producer Coco Martin as the face of the new “Batang San Miguel” TV commercial (TVC).

“Honestly, sobrang humbled and proud ko talaga kasi 'pag sinabing San Miguel Pale Pilsen, napaka-iconic ng lahat ng nagdadala ng brand na ito,” Coco said.

Widely regarded as the country’s “Ultimate Superstar” of recent times, Martin has earned numerous awards and scored box-office hits in the past two decades that he has been in the showbiz industry. He is recognized as the most awarded actor of his generation and one of the top earning actors of the last 10 years. In 2011, the 34th Gawad Urian Awards bestowed upon him the “Actor of the Decade” award for his enduring and outstanding works.

Martin believes that his achievements ae due to his ability to persevere and stay dedicated in pursuing his passion.

“Ang pinaka-importante sa akin ay hard work. Ang gusto ko, mula sa pinaka-mababa hanggang sa itaas, tatrabahuhin ko. Pagsisikapan ko ‘yan dahil importante sa akin ang kalidad ng trabaho,” the actor said.

This drive to succeed and to continue producing exceptional work is what makes him the ideal face of the brand known worldwide for its enduring quality and excellence.

“‘Yan ang katangian na nakikita kong meron sa (brand), ‘yung kalidad na maipagmamalaki natin noon hanggang ngayon. Kahit ilaban pa ‘yan sa ibang bansa,” Coco enthused.

Martin now stars in his first television commercial with the brand, with the material revolving around the title “Batang San Miguel,” a tag that generations of drinkers can easily relate with. The campaign highlights the brand’s influence on people from all walks of life. The beer has consistently been part of lasting friendships and special moments.

“Ito na ‘yung nakamulatan ko. Bata pa lang ako, sa mga lolo at sa tatay ko pa lang, every time na may okasyon, may kasiyahan, o bonding ng pamilya, may San Miguel Pale Pilsen. Parte na ‘yan ng kulturang Pilipino. Kaya nga sabi natin, 'Sarap Laging Kasama',” Martin recalled.

