One Selah Hotels Group delights in affordable comfort with 3 unique brands in Pasay City

MANILA, Philippines — In the bustling city of Pasay, which is teeming with accommodation options, One Selah Hotels Group has silently been making waves with its distinct trio of hotel brands.

With each property catering to a unique set of discerning guests, this local hotel chain has been continuously delighting its patrons by capturing the very essence of diverse travel experiences.

Known for providing affordable comfort, One Selah’s unwavering commitment to hospitality has set new standards, making it a budget traveler’s haven perfect for urban explorers seeking an unforgettable stay.

“At One Selah, we are committed to providing our guests and patrons with the signature Selah experiences. We go above and beyond to ensuring that they have lasting memories spent at all of our properties.

“With impeccable service, exceptional comfort and uniquely Filipino warmth, we aim to be at the forefront of local hotel chains not just in Pasay City, but in Metro Manila,” hotel general manager Ray Andrew Verghese says.

From the serene retreat that Selah Garden is, to the contemporary and efficient charm of Selah Pods and the modern comforts of Selah Lofts and Living, One Selah has become synonymous with uniquely Filipino hospitality, captivating ambiance and heartwarming stays.

Selah Garden

Strategically nestled in the heart of the urban landscape, Selah Garden seamlessly integrates and celebrates the elements of nature into its overall operation.

Whether the guest is staying for work or leisure, this 84-room boutique hotel presents a captivating blend of nature’s soothing embrace and urban conveniences. The hotel has 14 room options catering to couples, families, even big groups, with a single room hosting up to 10 guests.

The property also features function halls to accommodate business meetings, workshops or team building initiatives.

Aside from comfort and relaxation, Selah Garden recognizes the importance of connecting guests with the splendor of nature, even within the confines of its urban location.

The property also offers outdoor activities perfect for thrill-seeking guests or for team building including zip line, wall climbing, control descent and high rope courses. Interested guests can also learn scuba diving with its in-house open water certification course or just try it with an introductory dive pool session.

After an exhilarating day of activities, discover a serene haven of relaxation where nature’s healing touch is integrated into rejuvenating services and treatments at Senses Spa. Located on the second floor of the Wing C Building, Senses offers foot and body massage, ear candling service, and more.

One’s stay at Selah Garden Hotel wouldn’t be complete without enjoying the delectable food options at the property’s in-house restaurant.

At Tabla Restaurant and Bar, guests are guaranteed to savor delectable dishes that highlight the natural bounty of the country, taking pride in using only fresh and locally-sourced ingredients.

Selah Pods

Located along the vibrant street of F.B. Harrison is Selah Pods Hotel. Offering innovative accommodations with its unique and compact sleeping experience, Selah Pods promises comfort, functionality and affordability to its guests.

Sleek and contemporary design paired with an array of facilities such as an infinity pool, function halls, Selah air pods, swinging pods and an eco-friendly lounge makes Selah Pods an ideal choice for those seeking a harmonious blend of style, convenience and efficiency.

Meanwhile, Sky Bar and Restaurant, Selah Pods’ in-house bar and restaurant, is a testament to the hotel’s commitment to celebrating the Asian flavors that makes guests feel closer to home.

Selah Lofts and Living

Selah Lofts and Living is perfectly located in a shared building with Selah Pods.

Designed to cater to students, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), and other long-staying guests, this 192-room property boasts spacious units that make guests and patrons feel that they are home away from home, while giving equal emphasis to the proximity to area of interests.

Each room, which can cater from two to six guests depending on the room category, is furnished with complimentary Wi-Fi, hot and cold showers, an air-conditioning system, storage spaces, cable TV, a kitchenette and a work desk, ensuring a comfortable and indulgent stay for its guests.

Known as the “center for commerce and tourism,” the properties under One Selah Hotels Group are perfect for business and leisure travelers with the properties’ proximity to necessary establishments like offices, shopping malls, hospitals and more.

They are accessible to Manila’s major road arteries EDSA, Roxas Boulevard and Macapagal Avenue making it a 10-minute drive from Manila Airport. They are also a stone’s throw away from the emerging Entertainment City of the Philippines where Mall of Asia Shopping Mall and the other trendy casino hotels are situated.

Beyond the distinctive identities of this triumphant trio, what unites the One Selah brands is its exceptional commitment to service—may it be with the guests, its team members and the communities where each of their properties is located.

Through various initiatives, such as guest engagement and sustainability projects, it strives to create a positive impact on its very own community continuously.

For inquiries and reservations, please visit the brand’s respective website and social media pages: The Selah Garden Hotel, Selah Pods Hotel and Selah Lofts and Living.

Selah Garden (selahgardenhotel.com) is located at 2715 Park Ave, Barangay San Rafael in Pasay City. Selah Pods Hotel (selahpods.com) and Selah Lofts and Living (selahlofts.com) are located at 2004-224 David St. corner F.B Harrison, Barangay 23 in Pasay City