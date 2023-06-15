^

Food and Leisure

Father's Day: Richard Gomez shares Beef Broccoli recipe

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 8:54am
Richard Gomez, the actor and politician, cooks!
MANILA, Philippines — Yes, Richard Gomez, the actor and politician, can cook, and he cooks healthy by using premium Doña Elena Olive Oils.

He cooks and eats healthy to keep himself in tiptop shape, and olive oil, he knows, has good benefits for the body. For one, it reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and lung disease because it contains monounsaturated fatty acis that help lower bad cholesterol.

One of the dishes that Gomez loves to whip up is Beef Broccoli because it is hearty, flavorful, easy to cook, and healthy. Here is how he does it:

Beef Broccoli with Pure Olive Oil

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 kg. beef tenderloin, sliced thinly into bite-sized cuts

1/4 cup oyster sauce

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

3 Tbsps. cooking wine

Chili flakes

Pepper to taste

Cornstarch

2 cloves garlic, minced

2-3 slices ginger, julienned

1 pc. small onion, sliced

2-3 Tbsps. Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil

2 cups broccoli, cut into florets and blanched

1/2 tsp. sesame oil

Water, as needed

PROCEDURE:

1. Marinate beef in oyster sauce, soy sauce, cooking wine, a sprinkle of chili flakes, pepper to taste, and a little cornstarch.

2. Sauté garlic, ginger and onion in Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil. Add beef and blanched broccoli. Drizzle with sesame oil, mix well, and add water for the sauce. Cook until done and serve with freshly cooked rice.

RELATED: Recipe: Richard Gomez's Overstuffed Deli Sandwich

1 hour ago

