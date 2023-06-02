Recipe: Chef Jill Sandique's healthy vegetable-rich bread loaf

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Jill Sandique has got to be one of the best pastry chefs in the country today. She can bake anything that you ask her to, be it cakes, pastries, breads, desserts. Here, she shares the recipe of a healthy bread, Whole Wheat Zucchini and Carrot Bread, which she featured in a baking demonstration a few years ago for Bosch Series 8 Oven. It’s delightfully healthy and tasty.

Whole wheat Zucchini and Carrot Bread

INGREDIENTS:

1-1/4 cups shredded zucchini

1-1/4 cups shredded carrots

2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

pinch of mace or cloves

1 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. baking powder

3 large eggs

1-1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

1 cup vegetable, corn or canola oil

2 tsps. vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups walnuts or pecans, coarsely chopped

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven to 178?C. Grease and line a large loaf pan or 3 pcs. small loaf pans with parchment paper. Set aside.

2. Attach the shredder/grater blade into a food processor. Process the zucchini and carrots into fine shreds. Set aside.

3. Sift together dry ingredients. Set aside.

4. In the bowl of a mixer, combine eggs, granulated sugar, brown sugar, oil and vanilla. Mix together just until combined. Add the liquid mixture to the sifted dry ingredients, and blend well.

5. Fold in shredded zucchini and carrots. Add half of the chopped nuts and mix well.

6. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan(s).

7. Top with remaining nuts.

8. Bake for 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

9. Remove cake from the oven. Leave in pan for 10 minutes, then invert onto a cooling rack. Cool completely. Slice and serve.