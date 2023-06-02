^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Chef Jill Sandique's healthy vegetable-rich bread loaf

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 8:44am
Recipe: Chef Jill Sandique's healthy vegetable-rich bread loaf
Zucchini and Carrot Loaf
Philstar.com/Dolly Dy-Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Jill Sandique has got to be one of the best pastry chefs in the country today. She can bake anything that you ask her to, be it cakes, pastries, breads, desserts. Here, she shares the recipe of a healthy bread, Whole Wheat Zucchini and Carrot Bread, which she featured in a baking demonstration a few years ago for Bosch Series 8 Oven. It’s delightfully healthy and tasty.

Whole wheat Zucchini and Carrot Bread

INGREDIENTS:

1-1/4 cups shredded zucchini

1-1/4 cups shredded carrots

2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

pinch of mace or cloves

1 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. baking powder

3 large eggs

1-1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

1 cup vegetable, corn or canola oil

2 tsps. vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups walnuts or pecans, coarsely chopped

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven to 178?C. Grease and line a large loaf pan or 3 pcs. small loaf pans with parchment paper. Set aside.

2. Attach the shredder/grater blade into a food processor. Process the zucchini and carrots into fine shreds. Set aside.

3. Sift together dry ingredients. Set aside.

4. In the bowl of a mixer, combine eggs, granulated sugar, brown sugar, oil and vanilla. Mix together just until combined. Add the liquid mixture to the sifted dry ingredients, and blend well.

5. Fold in shredded zucchini and carrots. Add half of the chopped nuts and mix well.

6. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan(s).

7. Top with remaining nuts.

8. Bake for 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

9. Remove cake from the oven. Leave in pan for 10 minutes, then invert onto a cooling rack. Cool completely. Slice and serve.

BREAD

EASY RECIPES

RECIPE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Chef Tatung Sarthou's new 'Simpol Dishkarte' book is out!
52 minutes ago

Chef Tatung Sarthou's new 'Simpol Dishkarte' book is out!

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 52 minutes ago
Award-winning cookbook author, restaurateur, YouTube sensation, and celebrity chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou has just released...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Herald Suites offers two Big Value Room promos until June 30
Sponsored
54 minutes ago

Herald Suites offers two Big Value Room promos until June 30

54 minutes ago
More than just broadening the hotel's customer niche, Herald Suites has come up with two big value room promotions until June...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Combining chocolate, citrus into 1 cookie
1 hour ago

Recipe: Combining chocolate, citrus into 1 cookie

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
Chocolate and citrus (orange and lemon) — it’s an awesome combination, especially in cookies.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Chef Jill Sandique's healthy vegetable-rich bread loaf
Exclusive
1 hour ago

Recipe: Chef Jill Sandique's healthy vegetable-rich bread loaf

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
Chef Jill Sandique has got to be one of the best pastry chefs in the country today.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Crispy Chicken Lollipops to enjoy
16 hours ago

Recipe: Crispy Chicken Lollipops to enjoy

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 16 hours ago
Here is an easy way to make crispy chicken lollipops.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Calamansi and Mint Granita
3 days ago

Recipe: Calamansi and Mint Granita

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Learn how to make this easy Granita recipe at home.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with