Asia Society Philippines hosts Asian flavors food festival

MANILA, Philippines — Asia Society Philippines hosted a weekend food festival highlighting the myriad of flavors that Asia offers at the Grand Atrium of Shangri La Plaza recently.

Asian Eats 2023 is a collaboration between Asia Society Philippines and various Asian embassies in Manila who put together a curated mix of merchants highlighting the diverse cuisines of Asia.

Asian Eats was presented in cooperation with HSBC, NutriAsia, and Shangri-La Plaza. And was made possible through the support of the Embassies of Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam; as well as Austrade and KCCP.

Various authentic Asian dishes were served at the booths individually highlighting their countries. Festival goers got to enjoy dishes offered in the Indonesian booth from Bakmi Nyonya and Rumah Makan Padang Huang Jia. A variety of Malaysian dishes were served from Berjaya Makati Hotel and the Ladies of Perwakilan. Favorites from Thai cuisine, such as Thai Milk Tea and Mango Sticky Rice were available at the booth of Thai Plate and ChaTraMue.

Vietnamese favorites like Pho were served by Em Ha Noi. Vietnamese coffee was presented by the Highlands Coffee’s pop-up cart. Authentic Lao cuisine, rarely found in the metro, was courtesy of the ladies of the Embassy of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.The aromatic spices and the essence of Indian cuisine were the highlights of Flavours Indian and Mediterranean cuisine. Favorites from East Asian cuisines were also available during the food festival. Guests were also treated with Japanese comfort food from Botejyu and South Korean dishes from Kaya, and had the chance to pick up bottles of Australian wine, cheese and gourmet products for a wine and cheese party from Unitetris and Silverwave Corporation.

Well-loved Filipino sauces and condiments were available at the NutriAsia booth. And at the Filipino booth, there was a selection of Filipino pastries alongside Simpol cookbooks and Chef Tatung Sarthou's newest food venture, TinDel.

The main stage featured a variety of cultural performances from Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Prof. Carlito Camahalan Amalla with the Tinampuso. There was also a cooking demonstration by award-winning Chef Tatung, who created a Filipino dish from his new cookbook, “Simpol Dishkarte."

