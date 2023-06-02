Herald Suites offers two Big Value Room promos until June 30

MANILA, Philippines — More than just broadening the hotel's customer niche, Herald Suites has come up with two big value room promotions: Herald Suites "Suitescapades" and the "Bonding Bundle Deal" valid until June 30.

For a personal and individual experience for yourself, with friends and family, these promos offer real value for money.

To avail these Big Value Promos, you may book directly through emailing us and booking through our websites. Don't miss out, inquire and book today!

Herald Suites Solana and Polaris’ Herald Suitescapades

For Herald Suites Solana call (632) 5336 6151 to 53, 8844 7733, 0917-3189248 (Globe/Viber), 0939-9383717 (Smart), or email [email protected] or [email protected]

For Herald Suites Polaris call, 0917-315-9249 (Globe/Viber); 0939-938-3716 (Smart), or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Herald Suites Solana’s Bonding Bundle Deal

For updates, visit Herald Suites www.heraldsuites.com, polaris.heraldsuites.com, solana.heraldsuites.com, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/heraldsuiteshotel, facebook.com/heraldsuitespolaris, or facebook.com/officialheraldsuitessolana.