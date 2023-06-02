Chef Tatung Sarthou's new 'Simpol Dishkarte' book is out!

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning cookbook author, restaurateur, YouTube sensation, and celebrity chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou has just released his newest book, "Simpol Dishkarte."

Formally launched over simple rites held at The Alley by Vikings, UP Town Center, Quezon City, the book is his fourth under his own Vertikal Books, as produced by his Vertikal Kreatives family.

Not an ordinary cookbook with mostly recipes and nothing more, "Simpol Dishkarte" is a comprehensive guide for Pinoy cooking that will make kitchen time more enjoyable and stress-free. It provides readers with much-needed kitchen basics, hacks, tips, and tricks, before it starts sharing easy-to-follow recipes, step-by-step photos, and illustrations to make the cooking experience more pleasant and rewarding.

At the formal launch, Chef Tatung is being introduced by event host Alu Aran.

"Simpol Dishkarte" is divided into three parts—Dish Is It, Dishkubre, and Dishkarte + Recipes.

"Dish Is It" is Part 1, and it focuses on simple, basic cooking rules such as choosing the right ingredients, knowing what works with the dish to be cooked, using the right cookware and knives, ing, the right way of chopping ingredients, and defrosting efficiently.

"Part 2: Dishkubre" tackles basic cooking techniques, such as boiling, steaming, sautéing, the difference between frying and deep-frying, how to thicken and/or thin out sauce, and preparing ingredients, among others.

"Dishkarte" is what Part 3 is all about. It’s where Chef Tatung shares technical knowledge about the different parts of chicken, beef, and pork; the role of herbs and spices in cooking; and keeping separate and color-coded chopping boards for fish and seafood, chicken, vegetables, and red meat for food safety.

Beef Noodles Stir-fry, one of the dishes whose recipe can be found in the book.

Then comes the recipes which put cooking methods and techniques to good use.

“'Simpol Dishkarte' was written to bridge the skill gap of home cooks to satisfy the discriminating tastes of people who frequent restaurants when served with home-cooked dishes. It is written in Taglish, so even non-English speakers would be able to understand and follow.

Priced at P390 per copy, Simpol Dishkarte is now available in all National Bookstore and Fully Booked outlets, and online on Amazon, Simpol stores in Shopee and Lazada.