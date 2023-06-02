^

Food and Leisure

Chef Tatung Sarthou's new 'Simpol Dishkarte' book is out!

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 9:18am
Chef Tatung Sarthou's new 'Simpol Dishkarte' book is out!
Chef Tatung Sarthou proudly shows off his new book.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning cookbook author, restaurateur, YouTube sensation, and celebrity chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou has just released his newest book, "Simpol Dishkarte."

Formally launched over simple rites held at The Alley by Vikings, UP Town Center, Quezon City, the book is his fourth under his own Vertikal Books, as produced by his Vertikal Kreatives family.

Not an ordinary cookbook with mostly recipes and nothing more, "Simpol Dishkarte" is a comprehensive guide for Pinoy cooking that will make kitchen time more enjoyable and stress-free. It provides readers with much-needed kitchen basics, hacks, tips, and tricks, before it starts sharing easy-to-follow recipes, step-by-step photos, and illustrations to make the cooking experience more pleasant and rewarding.

At the formal launch, Chef Tatung is being introduced by event host Alu Aran.

"Simpol Dishkarte" is divided into three parts—Dish Is It, Dishkubre, and Dishkarte + Recipes.

"Dish Is It" is Part 1, and it focuses on simple, basic cooking rules such as choosing the right ingredients, knowing what works with the dish to be cooked, using the right cookware and knives, ing, the right way of chopping ingredients, and defrosting efficiently.

"Part 2: Dishkubre" tackles basic cooking techniques, such as boiling, steaming, sautéing, the difference between frying and deep-frying, how to thicken and/or thin out sauce, and preparing ingredients, among others.

"Dishkarte" is what Part 3 is all about. It’s where Chef Tatung shares technical knowledge about the different parts of chicken, beef, and pork; the role of herbs and spices in cooking; and keeping separate and color-coded chopping boards for fish and seafood, chicken, vegetables, and red meat for food safety.

Beef Noodles Stir-fry, one of the dishes whose recipe can be found in the book.

Then comes the recipes which put cooking methods and techniques to good use.

“'Simpol Dishkarte' was written to bridge the skill gap of home cooks to satisfy the discriminating tastes of people who frequent restaurants when served with home-cooked dishes. It is written in Taglish, so even non-English  speakers would be able to understand and follow.

Priced at P390 per copy, Simpol Dishkarte is now available in all National Bookstore and Fully Booked outlets, and online on Amazon, Simpol stores in Shopee and Lazada.

CHEF

FOOD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Chef Tatung Sarthou's new 'Simpol Dishkarte' book is out!
51 minutes ago

Chef Tatung Sarthou's new 'Simpol Dishkarte' book is out!

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 51 minutes ago
Award-winning cookbook author, restaurateur, YouTube sensation, and celebrity chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou has just released...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Herald Suites offers two Big Value Room promos until June 30
Sponsored
53 minutes ago

Herald Suites offers two Big Value Room promos until June 30

53 minutes ago
More than just broadening the hotel's customer niche, Herald Suites has come up with two big value room promotions until June...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Combining chocolate, citrus into 1 cookie
1 hour ago

Recipe: Combining chocolate, citrus into 1 cookie

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
Chocolate and citrus (orange and lemon) — it’s an awesome combination, especially in cookies.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Chef Jill Sandique's healthy vegetable-rich bread loaf
Exclusive
1 hour ago

Recipe: Chef Jill Sandique's healthy vegetable-rich bread loaf

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
Chef Jill Sandique has got to be one of the best pastry chefs in the country today.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Crispy Chicken Lollipops to enjoy
16 hours ago

Recipe: Crispy Chicken Lollipops to enjoy

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 16 hours ago
Here is an easy way to make crispy chicken lollipops.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Calamansi and Mint Granita
3 days ago

Recipe: Calamansi and Mint Granita

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Learn how to make this easy Granita recipe at home.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with