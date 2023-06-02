In photos: Wonderful ways to enjoy watermelon

MANILA, Philippines — The threat of dehydration is extremely real during summertime. This is why we have to keep hydrating ourselves even before we get thirsty. Doctors warn that the moment we start to feel thirsty, our body is already on the brink of dehydration. This is where fruits with high water content come in handy.

Philstar.com/Dolly Dy-Zulueta Zamboanga Style Knickerbocker

Watermelon happens to be one of them. A large round fruit with a green rind that is sometimes plain and sometimes spotted, it has a sweet and juicy flesh that is commonly red but, in certain species, come in yellow.

Besides keeping us well hydrated due to its high water content, it is a good source of antioxidants and nutrients, including Vitamins A and C, lycopene and carotenoids, potassium and magnesium. Watermelon supports heart health by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It also aids in weight management and skin health.

Dolly Dy-Zulueta Homemade Avocado and Watermelon Popsicle

Cut up, deseeded and eaten on its own or with a little salt, watermelon can also be made into a healthy fresh fruit salad with chilled cream, or halo-halo, Zamboanga knickerbocker type.