Delightful duhat: Health benefits, ways to enjoy this fruit in season

MANILA, Philippines — If there are duhat trees in the neighborhood, you will easily know when duhat is in season because the dark, grape-like fruits grow in thick bunches on the branches and they fall off the tree when the fruits ripen and splatter when they hit the ground, causing a dark purple sticky mess that is undeniably duhat.

Summertime is when duhat, known as Java plum in English, is in season. Its scientific name is Syzgium cumini, and the fruits are about 1 to 2 centimeters in length, oval-shaped, and dark purple to black in color. They resemble dark purple grapes but are slightly bigger and firmer to the touch.

Duhat fruits have astringent properties, so your first bite might not result in love at first bite. You eat duhat with rock salt or toss the fruits in sugar before biting into them. but once you get the hang of it, you just might get hooked on it.

It is not a bad thing, because duhat, also known as lomboy in Cebu and some parts of the Visayas, is a good source of calcium. It is high in iron, which is needed for the production of healthy blood cells. You can also find Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6 and Vitamin C, as well as magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and sodium. Duhat has antiviral, antibacterial and anti-parasitic properties, and its bark contains tannin, which is useful in protecting kidneys. Duhat also helps fight respiratory problems, boosts immunity, keeps skin healthy, improves gut health, helps regulate blood pressure, protects against anemia, aids in liver health, and helps in weight management.

Duhat is widely used in folk medicine for diabetes. Its different parts — fruit, seed, leaf and bark — are used to make medicine. Apart from diabetes, it can treat digestion disorders, such as flatulence or gas, bowel spasms, stomach problems and diarrhea; as well as address lung problems like asthma and bronchitis.

Besides eating it as a regular fruit, duhat can be made into jam, juice, and wine.

So take advantage of duhat season, which is from March to June.