Recipe: Crispy Chicken Lollipops to enjoy

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 6:00pm
Crispy Chicken Lollipops with Sweet and Sour Dip
Dolly Dy-Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — Everybody loves fried chicken, especially if it is crispy on the outside and tender inside.

Why not make Chicken Lollipops to make sure you achieve this golden perfection? While it used to be difficult to separate the drumettes from the wingettes, nowadays, you can just buy the drumettes, all prepped to be chicken lollipops. You can just marinate, dredge and fry.

 Here is how to do it.

Crispy Chicken Lollipops with Sweet and Sour Dip

INGREDIENTS:

For the chicken:

1 kg. chicken lollipops

salt and pepper to taste

a sprinkle of sugar

cornstarch for dredging

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 cup cold water

1/2 tsp. salt

dash of pepper

oil for deep-frying

For the sweet and sour sauce:

8 tbsps. banana catsup

8 tbsps. vinegar

9 tbsps. sugar

14 tbsps. water

salt to taste

2 tbsps. vegetable oil

2 to 3 cloves garlic, minced

1 pc. small onion, minced

2 pcs. tomatoes, deseeded and diced

1/2 pc. green or red bell pepper, sliced thinly

2 tbsps. cornstarch

2 tbsps. water

PROCEDURE:

1. Wash chicken lollipops and pat them dry.

2. Season with salt and pepper to taste and a sprinkling of sugar to balance the taste.

3. Dredge seasoned chicken lollipops in cornstarch.

4. Make the batter. Combine all-purpose flour, baking powder, cold water, salt and pepper. Mix well.

5. Dip chicken lollipops in the batter.

6. Fry battered chicken lollipops in hot oil until golden brown and crispy.

7. Remove and drain off excess oil on paper towel.

8. Prepare the sweet and sour dip. In a bowl, combine catsup, vinegar, sugar and water. Mix well or until sugar is completely melted.

9. In a pan, heat oil and sauté garlic and onion. Add tomatoes and bell pepper. Pour in the catsup and vinegar mixture. Let it boil, then lower to a simmer.

10. Make a slurry by dissolving 2 tbsps. cornstarch in 2 tbsps. water. Pour as much of the slurry as needed into the sauce mixture. Mix to thicken.

11. Serve Chicken Lollipops with sweet and sour sauce as dip.

RELATED: Recipe: Chef Tatung Sarthou's one-pot Chicken Pochero






