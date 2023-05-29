^

Rediscover the taste of comfort with Max's Sarap-to-the-Bones Fried Chicken

May 29, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos love to eat with friends and family, and one of the best places to do that is Max’s Restaurant—a Pinoy favorite since 1945. It serves classic Filipino dishes including its famous Sarap-to-the-Bones® Fried Chicken!

Max’s Fried Chicken is flavorful from the first bite to the last, and that’s where it gets its famous Sarap-to-the-Bones® reputation. It’s the classic, no-frills kind of chicken sure to satisfy your cravings. It’s not just about the gold-popping skin—the meat is flavorful and juicy too.

From the initial aroma of the chicken, you start to salivate. Don’t forget to dip it in its trademark accompaniment of banana ketchup, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Before you know it, you’ve devoured the whole thing.

Good service and sumptuous chicken, that has always been what Max’s is about. The story of Max’s Restaurant started right after World War II. A Stanford-educated teacher named Maximo Gimenez opened a restaurant to feed soldiers. His niece, Ruby, came up with a unique recipe for fried chicken. News about it spread and people came. Little by little, Max’s Restaurant grew. 

Over the years, Max’s has built an empire around its one-of-a-kind fried chicken made from a 78-year-old recipe. Its distinctive flavor keeps customers coming back for more.

Max’s Fried Chicken doesn’t just taste good, it tastes like summer afternoons with family, it tastes like long discussions over drumsticks and “5 more minutes” with friends.

No wonder Max’s Restaurant has been a Pinoy family favorite for decades and its signature Fried Chicken will surely continue to be loved by many in the years to come.

 

Come visit the store and re-discover the taste of Max’s Fried Chicken. Orders can also be made through delivery.maxchicken.com or 888-79000 (Metro Manila).

