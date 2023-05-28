Recipe: Chef Tatung Sarthou's one-pot Chicken Pochero

MANILA, Philippines — A number of recipes, most of them classic Filipino dishes, appear in Chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou’s newly launched book, "Simple Dishkarte."

These are recipes guaranteed to turn out delicious versions of traditional dishes, and one of the recipes he is happy to share is Chicken Pochero under the "One-Pot Meals" category.

Chicken Pochero

INGREDIENTS:

Set A:

Golden Fiesta Cooking Oil for sautéing

1 pc. red onion, minced

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 pcs. large tomatoes, diced

1 kg. chicken, cut into serving pieces

1 pc. chorizo Bilbao, sliced

Set B:

1 1/2 cups UFC Filipino Style Tomato Sauce

3 cups water

1 pack Silver Swan Wow Sarap All-in-One Seasoning

1 tsp. UFC Ground Black Pepper

2 cups sweet potatoes, diced

1/2 pc. cabbage, halved

1 bunch pechay, sliced

1 bunch Baguio beans, edges removed

1 can UFC Garden Fresh Green Peas

4 tbsps. Datu Puti Soy Sauce

Datu Puti Patis (fish sauce) to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

PROCEDURE:

1. In a pan, sauté onion, garlic, tomatoes, chicken and chorizo in a little oil until their aroma comes out.

2. Add tomato sauce, water, seasoning and pepper. Let boil. Add vegetables, starting with the harder ones. Season with soy sauce, patis, salt and pepper to taste.

RELATED: Plant-based food advocate shares Upo Lasagna recipe