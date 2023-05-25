^

Recipe: Soft bread cooked on cast-iron skillet

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 9:08am
CAINTA, Philippines — Ready to experiment on baking fresh bread rolls on a cast-iron skillet which you can take straight from the oven onto the breakfast table?

Let this innovative bread recipe from The Maya Kitchen empower you to do just that.

Cast-Iron Soft Bread Rolls

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

1/4 cup water

2 1/4 tsps.  yeast

1 whole egg, at room temperature

2 Tbsps. sugar

2 Tbsps. melted unsalted butter

3 1/4 cups Maya All-Purpose Flour

1 tsp. salt

Procedure:

1. Warm the milk and water in microwave oven at around 115-degree F (46-degree C). No need to precisely measure the temperature; just above body temperature is a good gauge.

2. Place the warm milk, yeast, egg, sugar and butter in a stand mixer fitted with hook attachment and process on low speed.

3. Add the flour and salt, and continue mixing for 3 minutes or until the dough comes together. (If mixing by hand, mix all the ingredients in a large bowl then mix using a wooden spoon and transfer the dough mixture onto a clean working surface and knead by hand until it feels smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes.

4. Place the dough in a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let it rise for about 90 minutes or until dough doubles in size.

5. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured working surface. Divide or weigh the dough into 14 pieces or 60 grams each. Brush 10-inch x 25.4cm cast-iron pan with melted butter. Arrange each piece of dough around once and press into the pan. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let it rise for 30 minutes.

6. Pre-heat oven to 350-degree F (180-degree C). Unwrap the rolls and bake for 15 to 20 minutes o until they are golden brown. (The rolls are best served warm, but can be reheated to 5 minutes in a 300-degree F (150-degree C) oven. They are best enjoyed the day they are baked.

Yields 14 to 16 soft bread rolls.

