All-time favorite Jollibee Chickenjoy gets a five-star rating from Anne Curtis, local food icons

Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 2:51pm
All-time favorite Jollibee Chickenjoy gets a five-star rating from Anne Curtis, local food icons
Chickenjoy is the top choice for multimedia superstar Anne Curtis, as she gives it a 5-star rating in the number one fast food chain’s new ad.
MANILA, Philippines — With many emerging food trends in the ever-growing dining scene, Filipinos are exposed to a variety of choices when it comes to food. A lot are curious to try dishes beyond their usual go-to’s.

But when it comes to fried chicken, nothing beats the tried and tested, deliciously satisfying Jollibee Chickenjoy that generations have grown to love and have enjoyed with their families over the years.

Chickenjoy is the top choice for multimedia superstar Anne Curtis, as she gives it a 5-star rating in the number one fast food chain’s new ad.

She’s also joined by several Philippine icons in the food scene like Chef Rolando Laudico who praises Chickenjoy’s crispy flavorful skin, food vlogger Jujumao who loves its juicy and tender meat, and celebrity momfluencer Danica Sotto who regards Chickenjoy as only the best for her family.

Watch them give Chickenjoy a 5-star rating here:

“The crispylicious, juicylicious and Philippines’ best-tasting Chickenjoy has everything one would look for in fried chicken. With its 5-star attributes, Chickenjoy will always be something that people will keep coming back to, and we are always happy to serve this all-time favorite that gives joy to our customers and their families all year-round,” Jollibee Assistant Vice President of Bestsellers Mari Aldecoa said.

Jollibee Chickenjoy is available nationwide for only P82 (1-pc. Solo).

Drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and indulge in Chickenjoy’s crispylicious, juicylicious, best-tasting goodness via dine-in, take out or drive-thru. You can also have it delivered via the Jollibee App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood or Foodpanda!

 

Share your love for Chickenjoy with the hashtags #PhilippinesBestTasting and #Chickenjoy5Stars.

For more information and updates on Jollibee’s products, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

All-time favorite Jollibee Chickenjoy gets a five-star rating from Anne Curtis, local food icons
All-time favorite Jollibee Chickenjoy gets a five-star rating from Anne Curtis, local food icons

Jollibee Chickenjoy is the top choice for multimedia superstar Anne Curtis, as she gives it a 5-star rating in the number...
More than free AC, here are 5 ways you can make summer days cooler at the malls
More than free AC, here are 5 ways you can make summer days cooler at the malls

This sizzling summer, SM is spicing up your mall experience with some extra coolness and fun. Before your next visit, check...
A taste of Cebu in Manila: Cebu chefs take over Marco Polo Ortigas
3 days ago

A taste of Cebu in Manila: Cebu chefs take over Marco Polo Ortigas

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Manila-based food lovers can get a taste of Cebu dishes at the Cucina in Marco Polo Ortigas from May 11 to 14.
Strawberry matcha anyone? Muji opens second cafe at Shangri-La Plaza
4 days ago

Strawberry matcha anyone? Muji opens second cafe at Shangri-La Plaza

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Almost a year since Muji Philippines opened its first Coffee Counter, it opens its second branch in the middle of the metro...
Mother's Day 2023: Treat your mom to a summer 'mukbang'
4 days ago

Mother's Day 2023: Treat your mom to a summer 'mukbang'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
On Mother's Day, show your love for mommies with these gifts for their tummies:
Glorious guava: Filipino chefs share summer fruit interpretations
7 days ago

Glorious guava: Filipino chefs share summer fruit interpretations

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
It's summertime, and in a tropical country such as the Philippines, this is the time when tropical fruits are at their bountiful...
