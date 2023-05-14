A taste of Cebu in Manila: Cebu chefs take over Marco Polo Ortigas

Renowned chefs of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu will take over the kitchen and serve an extensive menu of authentic Cebu-based appetizers like Sinudlan (Cebuano sausage) and Lansiao (soup number 5); main courses like Lechon, Balbacua, Dinuldog, Inasal na Manok Bisaya (chicken inasal of Visayas) and Bakasi sa Cordova (eel stew) and desserts like Torta sa Argao and Binignit.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila-based food lovers can get a taste of Cebu dishes at the Cucina in Marco Polo Ortigas from May 11 to 14.

Renowned chefs of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu will take over the kitchen and serve an extensive menu of authentic Cebu-based appetizers like Sinudlan (Cebuano sausage) and Lansiao (soup number 5); main courses like Lechon, Balbacua, Dinuldog, Inasal na Manok Bisaya (chicken inasal of Visayas) and Bakasi sa Cordova (eel stew), and desserts like Torta sa Argao and Binignit.

“Culinarya: A Filipino Heritage Cuisine Series” will kick off a series of regional culinary exchanges, letting the diners of Cucina experience a breadth of local cuisines.

Running the kitchen for this round is Chef Riz Degamo, who fills the role of Chef de Cuisine of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, having been with the hotel since 2006. Chef Degamo helped establish it as a top culinary destination in the region. Joining him is Chef Jonathan Cabuncal, who is known to harness his passion for local ingredients to innovate dishes that best represent Cebuano cuisine.

Back in Cebu, both chefs work with their culinary team to deliver exceptional dining experiences to their guests. They are all set to bring the same skill, dedication and delicious creations to Marco Polo Ortigas Manila.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, this might be the unique experience you’ve been looking for to treat the special women in your lives.

Centrally located in the vibrant Ortigas Commercial Business District, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila towers at 45 floors and has been awarded a Five Star Award by Forbes Travel Guide for seven consecutive years (2017 to 2023). It offers luxury hotel rooms, delectable food and beverage outlets, an indoor temperature-controlled pool, a fitness center and the Flow spa.

RELATED: Glorious guava: Filipino chefs share summer fruit interpretations