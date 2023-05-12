Mother's Day 2023: Treat your mom to a summer 'mukbang'

MANILA, Philippines — Whether a Baby Boomer, a Gen Y or a Millennial (hopefully none yet from the Gen Zs), every mom deserves a break!

This year, on May 14, we honor the women who have been unwavering forces in our lives - our incredible mothers. Their selfless dedication and tireless devotion have shaped us into the people we are today, making them the most cherished figures in our lives.

On Mother's Day, show your love for mommies with these gifts for their tummies:

Celebrate Mother's Day in style

Bizu/Released Roast Lamb Leg Set, Bespoke Grandeur Gift Set with Forever Flowers and Mother's Day Strawberry Shortcake

Bizu believes in heartfelt expressions of love, the joy of shared experiences, and the moments that make life truly special. Every artfully crafted pastry tthey create represents an opportunity to strengthen bonds and share our appreciation for the important people in our lives. For occasions like birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, or a special day dedicated to Mom, the celebration wouldn't be complete without a cake from Bizu.

Bizu's Mother's Day cake collection offers three exquisite choices:

Charlotte - Their signature Mother's Day cake is a sumptuous delight featuring layers of Biscuit Cuillère, blackberry mousse, and raspberry gelée, crowned with a medley of fresh berries and Macaron de Paris. This luscious and vibrant dessert pays tribute to the woman who brought us into the world - our first and truest love.

Marion - Indulge in guilt-free pleasure with this creamy sugar-free milk chocolate ganache atop a gluten-free Dacquoise crust, garnished with fresh strawberries. Expertly crafted with the finest ingredients, the Marion offers a sublime balance of taste and texture for a wholesome, yet luxurious treat.

Strawberry Shortcake - A Bizu classic, this elegant dessert features delicate layers of soft genoise sponge and strawberries, enhanced by a raspberry-infused Chantilly cream. It's the perfect sweet indulgence for any occasion.

Make Mom's day extra special with a stunning rose-colored Macaron de Paris tower filled with chocolate ganache. Each macaron is adorned with heartfelt messages expressing your love and gratitude, creating a thoughtful and elegant gift she'll adore. Celebrate Mother's Day with the perfect dessert from Bizu, and give your mom the recognition she truly deserves.

Bizu's Mother's Day Bespoke Gift Sets:

Elevate your gift-giving with Bizu's four luxurious Bespoke Gift Sets— Delightful, Exquisite, Fleur, and Grandeur—each featuring handcrafted desserts and select retail products in a beautifully crafted acrylic box, curated by our renowned chefs and skilled local patissiers.

Indulge in Bizu's latest culinary creation: the Roast Lamb Leg Set, featuring slow-roasted, bone-in Australian Lamb Leg marinated in Dijon mustard and rosemary, served with a minted demi-glace. Complement your meal with an array of delectable sides, including Bizu's Summer Strawberry Salad, Linguine with Ricotta, and Potato and Leek Gratin.

Order Bizu treats, cakes, and dishes by visiting www.bizu.ph or any Bizu branch at Greenbelt 2, Greenhills Promenade, Alabang Town Center, Robinsons Magnolia, or Miranila. You may also call or text +639176273970 for hassle-free delivery and enjoy the perfect meal for Mother's Day or any special occasion, courtesy of Bizu's dedicated delivery fleet.

7 inches of stuffed goodness

Photo release Corner Pizza introduces new Stuffed Baked Rolls

Craving for a cheesy, savory food that will surely keep you satisfied? Check out the new Stuffed Baked Rolls only at Corner Pizza. There’s more to this pizza brand than their unique, square-shaped delectable pizzas. Their newest offering is worth adding to your list of favorites! Corner Pizza’s Stuffed Baked Rolls come in four flavorful seven-inch overstuffed goodness variants: Hawaiian, Spinach & Cheese, Spam Bacon & Cheese, and lastly the Buffalo Blue Cheese.

These appetizing rolls filled with cheesy and delicious flavors can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere! Get a taste of a meaty and hearty meal with the classic Hawaiian Stuffed Baked Roll overstuffed with ham, pineapples, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. If you’re craving for a filling meal made with rich and delectable ingredients, then try the Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Baked Roll filled with a creamy and savory mixture of spinach, mozzarella, cheddar, and cream cheese to satisfy your cheesy cravings.

For meat lovers, savor your favorite overloaded combination of creamy and flavorful ingredients with Spam, Bacon & Cheese overstuffed with spam luncheon meat, bacon slices with cheddar, and mozzarella cheese that melts in your mouth.

Aside from the meaty selections, the stuffed baked goodness has an exciting new flavor that will give you a burst of tastes between creamy, tangy, and spicy. Enjoy the Buffalo

Blue Cheese made with sautéed chicken, covered with spicy buffalo sauce, and stuffed with real blue cheese to balance the spicy and creamy flavors.

All stuffed rolls are baked fresh upon order and are best consumed when hot so you can taste the baked rolls in all its deliciousness.

Grab a bite of Corner Pizza’s new Stuffed Baked Rolls available at P165 through take out, pick up, and delivery made under cornerpizza.com.ph, hotline of 8-555-9000, or via Grab Food and Food Panda.

Mom rocks at Hard Rock Cafe

Bistro Group/Released Free drinks for moms on Mother's Day (left); From tapas to paella and cochinillo, there’s a veritable feast that these Spanish restaurants have laid out for the star of May 14, Moms!

Moms will surely rock & rule at Hard Rock Cafe in celebration of Mother’s Day on May 14. Treat her to a total Hard Rock experience with energetic live music, great food featuring delicious American dishes plus trendy Rock Shop pieces. They also get a complimentary Bahama Mama or Cucumber Slush on May 14 with a minimum purchase of P1,000. It’s going be one rockin’ day with moms at Hard Rock Manila in S Maison and Hard Rock Makati in Glorietta 3.

Spanish culinary feast

From tapas to paella and cochinillo, there’s a veritable feast that these Spanish restaurants have laid out for the star of May 14, Moms! The dishes are soulful and flavorful, two characteristics of a good meal moms can’t say no to. Here are their Mother’s Day Speciales:

At Rumba, choose from the following sets: Chorizo Criollo, Gulas Al Ajillo and Hummus at P1,495; Croquetas Pollo Y Jamon, Lasagna, Calamari Andaluza at P1,995 Huevos Rotos, Gambas and Cochinillo Segoviano, quarter at P6,495

Over at Las Flores, guests may choose from: croquetas de Jamon Iberico, Emapandillas de Atun, Bombas de la Barcelona, Spaghetti con Setas at P1,495; Croquetas de Chorizo, Gambas Al Ajillo, Suquet de Mariscos at P1,995 and almon & Salmon, Paella Negra, Cochinillo Segoviano, quarter at P5,995.

The Mother’s Day Speciales at BCN by Las Flores, meanwhile, consist of Croquetas de Gambas, Chicken Liver Pate, Berenjenas Fritas, Almejas Salsa Verde at P1,495; Ensalada de Tomate, Beef Salpicao, Linguine Vongole at P1,995 and Gambas Al Ajillo, Paella Negra, Cochinillo Segoviano, quarter at P5,995.

Sexy tapas and more are the Mother’s Day offerings at Tomatito. Here they are: Croquetas Jamon, Empanadas de Carne, Chorizo and Manchego Air Baguettes at P1,495); Bombas de Chorizo, Gambas al Ajillo, Paella Valenciana at P1,995) and Salmon TNT, Paella Negra, Cochinillo Segoviano, quarter at P5,995.

Finally, at Rambla: Croquetas Jamon, Chipirones Andaluza, Pork Belly with Sweet Potato Purees at P1,495); Chorizo al Vino, Gambas al Ajiliio, Linguine Vongole at P1,995) and Conos de Atun, Paella Negra, Cochinillo Segoviano, quarter at P5,995.

All sets are good for 3 to 4 persons, all the more to make dining a happy family affair. Enjoy these offers until May 20 at Las Flores, Rambla, Rumba, BCN by Las Flores and Tomatito.

Go for mango

Red Ribbon/Released Mango-Choco Marjolaine

Red Ribbon is taking the mango and chocolate combination to a whole new level as it introduces its most exciting cake yet, the new Mango-Choco Marjolaine. This newest treat brings together sweet indulgences to create the perfect symphony of flavors and textures with its crunchy-chewy wafer layers, combined with refreshingly sweet mangoes, and rich chocolate filling, together with praline cream, finished off with roasted cashew nuts.

So if you’re looking for a new summer treat or have been pondering on something different to gift your moms this Mother’s Day, the New Mango-Choco Marjolaine is your best bet. With the variety of flavors and textures it offers, the sweetness of its mangoes impeccably balancing the richness of the chocolate, it’s a cake that’s sure to impress and hit the spot.

Red Ribbon’s New Mango-Choco Marjolaine is perfect for sharing with the family at home or in get-togethers with friends—or as a solo indulgence. Price starts at only P899 for Junior size

and P1,299 for Regular size. Visit this link for the complete list of participating Red Ribbon stores or order via the Red Ribbon app, website, hotline #87777, and the GrabFood and

foodpanda apps.

Dreaming of more mangoes?

Goldilocks/Released Mango Dream Cake

Give your mom a special sweet and light treat with the new Goldilocks Mango Dream (P690). A triple layered chiffon cake filled with decadent buttercream and fresh mangoes, topped with mango icing, the Mango Dream is soft and silky. Or if your mom likes it simple yet with a rich and decadent punch, there’s the Mom’s Choco Cake (P690). The Mom’s Choco Cake is a Mother’s Twist to the classic Goldilocks dedication cake, an 8x12 chocolate chiffon dedication cake with chocolate icing, big enough to serve an extended family of 18. It is topped with pastel flower designs. And with the icing lettering of your message for your mom on top of the cake, it is a sweet way of making Mother’s Day more meaningful.

But Mother’s Day is a celebration for everyone in the family, too. Celebrate with everyone with Goldilocks’ new Mom’s Bundle. The Mom’s Bundle (P1200) includes a Baked Lasagna and Mom’s Choco Cake (nine inches, round). It is a sweet and filling combination that is right for every occasion — and is a reason to celebrate in itself.

Goin' bananas

Got extra bananas? Waste not, want not. You can turn them into a delectable dessert or merienda just by making a simple butterscotch sauce. Here is a recipe, shared by San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center and Home Foodie, to help you create an impressive Banana Butterscotch dessert:

INGREDIENTS:

12 pcs. large lakatan bananas, peeled and sliced lengthwise

1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp. finely chopped walnuts or peanuts

1/4 cup Magnolia All-Purpose Cream, chilled

For the butterscotch sauce:

2 Tbsps. Dari Crème Classic

1/4 cup Magnolia All-Purpose Cream

1/3 cup sugar

2 Tbsps. light corn syrup

1/2 tsp. San Mig Original 3-in-1 Coffee

PROCEDURE:

Prepare your butterscotch sauce. Mix margarine, all-purpose cream, sugar, light corn syrup and coffee together. Cook over low heat until mixture begins to thicken slightly. Remove from heat. Spoon 2 Tbsps. butterscotch sauce onto a dessert plate. Arrange 6 slices of bananas on top of the sauce. Put a tablespoon of chilled cream on the bananas, drizzle with 1 Tbsp. butterscotch sauce, and top with nuts. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Makes 4 servings.

Panda Express opens first South Luzon drive-thru store

Photo release Panda Express, touted as the world's largest American Chinese dining concept, opened its first restaurant in Pacita, San Pedro, Laguna. The milestone opening marked the Panda’s first ever drive-thru store in South Luzon and the second in the Philippines. Photo shows (from L): ?Panda Express Pacita Restaurant Manager Mae Quebral, ?Panda Express Philippines Operations Head Janet Herrera, San Pedro Councilor Nina Almoro, actress Michelle Vito, and ?Panda Express Philippines Area Manager? Mylene Eroy.

The Jollibee Group continues to expand its Philippine franchise of Panda Express with the opening of its first restaurant in Pacita, San Pedro, Laguna. The milestone opening marked the Panda’s first ever drive-thru store in South Luzon and the second in the Philippines.

“We are excited to finally open the first Panda Express restaurant in Laguna and our first drive-thru store in South Luzon. With the brand’s continuous expansion efforts in the country, we hope to satisfy our guests and make it more convenient for them to enjoy their American Chinese favorites,” said ?Ana Aluyen, Business Unit Head for Panda Express Philippines.

This new store in San Pedro, Laguna, offers a variety of entrées with Chinese influences, including the bestselling dish, The Original Orange Chicken, which is prepared with crispy boneless chicken bites wok-tossed in Panda’s signature sweet and spicy sauce. The new branch will also serve other famous dishes such as the Honey Walnut Shrimp, Beef Broccoli, Kung Pao Chicken, and Savory Shrimp.

Panda Express Pacita is the fourth store to be opened in 2023, following the opening of the Sumulong Highway, WalterMart Makati, and SM Tanza restaurants earlier this year. To date, Panda Express has a total of 18 stores in the Philippines. Fans can enjoy their favorite Panda Express dishes via dine-in or take-out, and by ordering through delivery via order.pandaexpress.com.ph, foodpanda, and GrabFood.

Mother's Day bundle

Greenwich/Released Fresh from the oven, Roast Beef & Cream Cheese Overload Pizza is filled with cream cheese, generously topped with savory and juicy roast beef complemented with sauteed onions and mushrooms.

Who says you can’t enjoy the delicious taste of roast beef every day? Thanks to the number one pizza chain in the country, Greenwich, you can now get roast beef anytime you have a craving for it with the Roast Beef & Cream Cheese Overload Pizza. This innovative overloaded offer is a premium flavor under Greenwich’s Overload Creations pizza line, starting

at P345.

“This is our most indulgent, premium beef pizza yet. The Roast Beef & Cream Cheese Overload Pizza is full of flavor and savory goodness! As always, we want to give you a food trip with the barkada, with an overload pizza creation that is incredibly filling,” said Ali de Torres, Greenwich’s Head of Marketing.

Fresh from the oven, Roast Beef & Cream Cheese Overload Pizza is filled with cream cheese, generously topped with savory and juicy roast beef complemented with sauteed onions and mushrooms. It will be offered in two sizes—Double (P345) and Barkada (P585).

Because moms deserve to be celebrated, Greenwich will also offer a special Mother's Day Bundle that includes one Double Size 9-inch Roast Beef & Cream Cheese Overload Pizza with three Lasagna Supreme Chicken Combo for only P699.

The Mother's Day Bundle will be available in all Greenwich branches nationwide for dine-in and take-out only. Meanwhile, Roast Beef &; Cream Cheese Overload Pizza is also available for dine-in, take-out, online at www.greenwichdelivery.com or via GrabFood and foodpanda.

Have a flavorful heart-to-heart with mom

Photo release Supreme Delights for Mom meal set

Ah, Mother’s Day. It’s a reminder of how awesome our moms are, and why they deserve only the best especially on their very special day. To help you celebrate, Pizza Hut has cooked up a number of irresistible offers so you can enjoy the brand’s bold flavors on this special occasion!

For starters, Pizza Hut is bringing back the Heart-shaped Pan Pizza, which you can enjoy in your favorite Pizza Hut flavors both in ala carte and in combos!

If you're looking for extra special meals that are made with love to really help you show how much you appreciate her, Pizza Hut’s Supreme Delights for Mom combos are perfect for you. There's the Meal Delight for 2 set, priced at P699. It comes with 1 Regular Supreme Heart Pan Pizza, 1 Regular Baked Carbonara, 1 Regular Baked Bolognese, 2 servings of Mushroom Soup, and 2 glasses of Iced Tea for Dine-in or 2 single-serve Pepsi for takeout and delivery.

There's also the Meal Delight for 4 set, priced at P1,399. You'll get 2 Regular Heart Pan Pizza in any flavor of your choice, 1 Family Baked Bolognese, 4 pieces of WingStreet Garlic Parmesan wings, 1 serving of Cinnamon Bites, and 1 Pepsi Pitcher for Dine-in or 1 Pepsi 1.5L for takeout or delivery, perfect for the whole fam.

If it's pizza your mom is really craving, you'll never go wrong with the Triple Pizza Delight set. For just 1,099, you’ll get 1 Regular Carbonara Supreme Heart Pan Pizza, 1 Regular Supreme Heart Pan Pizza, 1 Regular BBQ Chicken Supreme Heart Pan Pizza, and a serving of Kitkat Rolls.

If you have your own staple Pizza Hut favorites in mind but still wanted to give your mom the heart-shaped pizza, don’t worry because it’s also available in a la carte which starts at P369 only. Indulge in the simple yet equally flavorful Lovers Line, available in Veggie Lovers, Cheese Lovers, Pepperoni Lovers, and Spicy Pepperoni Lovers and starts at P369. Amp up the excitement with the Supremes Line, available in Supreme, Bacon Margherita, Hawaiian Supreme, Bacon Supreme, BBQ Chicken Supreme, Bacon Cheeseburger, and Cheese Supreme and starts at P399. Or, go all out with the Specialty Line, available in Super Supreme, Meat Lovers, Carbonara Supreme, Seafood Supreme and starts at P429.

Plan ahead for Mother’s Day and we will treat you to a FREE 6pcs. WingStreet Honey BBQ for a minimum order of P1,100 for pick-up and delivery (excluding delivery charge), days ahead until 4PM of February 14, 2023. Take note that delivery schedule should be on May 14 until 5PM to avail the promo. The advanced order option is exclusive to the 8911-1111 hotline, www.pizzahut.com.ph, and the Pizza Hut mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Delights for Mom combos and Pizza Hut Heart-shaped Pan Pizza are available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery through the 8911-1111 hotline, www.pizzahut.com.ph, and the Pizza Hut mobile app. You can also order through Pizza Hut's official delivery partners GrabFood and foodpanda (prices may vary).

Just dance with mom

Photo release In a new Happy Meal O’ Clock livestream last May 11, hosted by radio personality and mom DJ Chacha, there were discussions about “Integrating Physical and Digital Play for More Fun.” Dancer AC Bonifacio joined the livestream to demonstrate how the newest Just Dance Happy Meal collection can empower physical and digital play integration for more fun play time for kids.

Filipinos are well-known for their love to perform—a trait that is passed down to younger members of the family. That’s why McDonald’s wants to create another opportunity for kids to truly let loose and express who they are with the Just Dance Happy Meal Collection.

Known as the no. 1 music game franchise of all time, Just Dance has sold over 120 million games since it was launched. Its inclusions and play experiences encourage you and your kids to express themselves, therefore improving family bonding time. Now, McDonald’s is bringing that play experience through the Just Dance Happy Meal toy collection. Each Just Dance Happy Meal kit includes a spinner, an instruction sheet, a sticker sheet, and dance cards you can mimic with your kids.

Choose from a variety of iconic dance moves from coaches like Panda, Kulikita Cat, Fearless Pirate, Ron, Rudy, Lucero, Marisol, Boogiesaurus, Llama, Dougie, Maloo, and The Traveler to try with your family. You can customize your coach, do free play dancing, and participate in exciting digital activities. Simply scan the QR code on your toy and learn dance moves, step by step from Just Dance coaches completely online.

Ikea celebrates the joys of motherhood

Photo release Celebrate the mom in your life with amazing deals

Moms tend to wear many hats. They become our doctor when we get sick, our nurse who tends to us until we recover, our personal chef who we go to when we crave comfort food, our tutor who guides us with schoolwork, and our confidante and friend. They’re also the ones who keep the family together and our homes spic and span.

But whichever role our moms might play in our life, we know they will always be our capeless superhero who is there for us whenever we need them as they continue to provide us and our family with selfless love and service.

Celebrate the mom in your life with amazing deals at Ikea. Enjoy up to 30% off on select items for lighting, kitchen, pillows, storage, and more. Head on over to Ikea Pasay City or www.IKEA.ph and choose from a wide selection of home accessories and other treats your mom will surely enjoy. For more details, visit www.IKEA.ph/mothersday. Promo runs from May 11 to 14.

RELATED: Mother's Day 2023: Dimples Romana shares parenting style: 'I don't allow jealousy nor envy'