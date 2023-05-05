^

Food and Leisure

Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola ready-to-drink cocktail now in the Philippines

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 6:34pm
Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola ready-to-drink cocktail now in the Philippines
Made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, the premium cocktail is inspired by one of the most popular bar cocktails around the world.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola recently launched their alcoholic ready-to-drink collaboration in the Philippines.

Made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, the premium cocktail is inspired by one of the most popular bar cocktails around the world.

“We are excited that Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola ready-to-drink cocktail is expanding to new markets, including the Philippines, allowing more fans of the classic cocktail to enjoy the taste that set the standard for bar calls around the world,” said Sally Goh, General Manager, Emerging Asia, Brown Forman. 

“It’s incredibly special to share the product of this joint effort with Filipinos,” she added. 

“While Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola have long been mixed at home and in bars around the world, today we’re officially introducing to the Philippines a premium drink that unites two iconic brands in a ready-to-drink cocktail blend with so many perks, including its can,” said Cesar Gangoso, Frontline Marketing Director, Coca-Cola ASEAN and South Pacific East Region. 

The packaging integrates iconic qualities of both brands — the red Coca-Cola logo written in its classic Spencerian script coupled with the bold, black Jack Daniel’s Old No.7 design.

The can and packaging, which feature two of the world’s most recognizable and valuable trademarks, include clear responsibility symbols stating that the beverage is to be enjoyed responsibly and only by consumers of legal drinking age. 

The pre-mixed cocktail was first launched in Mexico late last year, and was made available last March in the United States. 

The drink is available in 320 mL slim cans with an alcohol level of 7%.It may also be ordered online soon via Boozy.ph, CokeBeverages.ph, Shopee and Lazada for those 18 years of age and older.

RELATEDDig in! Summer food trip for the long weekend ahead

COCKTAIL

COKE

JACK DANIELS

READY-TO-DRINK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Planning your summer staycation? Experience summer bliss at Go Hotels
Sponsored
5 hours ago

Planning your summer staycation? Experience summer bliss at Go Hotels

5 hours ago
Go Hotels invites guests to beat the heat and #GoExploreMore Metro Manila with the launch of their signature summer campaign,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Chef Boy Logro reveals dish that gave him 'royal' status
8 hours ago

Chef Boy Logro reveals dish that gave him 'royal' status

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 hours ago
Chef Boy Logro chanced upon an interesting recipe, a cold French hors d’oeuvre. He experimented, tweaked and perfected...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Bake your own matcha loaf bread
1 day ago

Bake your own matcha loaf bread

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Matcha, which is a Japanese green tea flavor, is an acquired taste.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Buko Pie with singkamas? Why not? Here's the recipe
1 day ago

Buko Pie with singkamas? Why not? Here's the recipe

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Just like everyone else, you love Buko Pie.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Seattle's Best opens Philippines' biggest store, Shake Shack launches burger-beer combo
3 days ago

Seattle's Best opens Philippines' biggest store, Shake Shack launches burger-beer combo

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Weather forecast: Sunny with a high chance of burgers.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Let your tastebuds travel! Must-try regional dishes
3 days ago

Let your tastebuds travel! Must-try regional dishes

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
We Filipinos simply love food. We try everything and fall in love with the various international cuisines that we have tried....
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with