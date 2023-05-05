Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola ready-to-drink cocktail now in the Philippines

Made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, the premium cocktail is inspired by one of the most popular bar cocktails around the world.

MANILA, Philippines — Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola recently launched their alcoholic ready-to-drink collaboration in the Philippines.

Made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, the premium cocktail is inspired by one of the most popular bar cocktails around the world.

“We are excited that Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola ready-to-drink cocktail is expanding to new markets, including the Philippines, allowing more fans of the classic cocktail to enjoy the taste that set the standard for bar calls around the world,” said Sally Goh, General Manager, Emerging Asia, Brown Forman.

“It’s incredibly special to share the product of this joint effort with Filipinos,” she added.

“While Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola have long been mixed at home and in bars around the world, today we’re officially introducing to the Philippines a premium drink that unites two iconic brands in a ready-to-drink cocktail blend with so many perks, including its can,” said Cesar Gangoso, Frontline Marketing Director, Coca-Cola ASEAN and South Pacific East Region.

The packaging integrates iconic qualities of both brands — the red Coca-Cola logo written in its classic Spencerian script coupled with the bold, black Jack Daniel’s Old No.7 design.

The can and packaging, which feature two of the world’s most recognizable and valuable trademarks, include clear responsibility symbols stating that the beverage is to be enjoyed responsibly and only by consumers of legal drinking age.

The pre-mixed cocktail was first launched in Mexico late last year, and was made available last March in the United States.

The drink is available in 320 mL slim cans with an alcohol level of 7%.It may also be ordered online soon via Boozy.ph, CokeBeverages.ph, Shopee and Lazada for those 18 years of age and older.

RELATED: Dig in! Summer food trip for the long weekend ahead