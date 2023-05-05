^

Planning your summer staycation? Experience summer bliss at Go Hotels

May 5, 2023
Planning your summer staycation? Experience summer bliss at Go Hotels
For as low as P1,500 nett on weekdays or P1,600 nett on weekends, Go Hotels offers its signature Summer Room Offer, making its properties the perfect retreat for family, friends and city travelers from the scorching summer heat.
MANILA, Philippines — With the temperature soaring, it’s never too late to book your staycation. Go Hotels invites guests to beat the heat and #GoExploreMore Metro Manila with the launch of their signature summer campaign, offering guests with the best value-for-money deals.

For as low as P1,500 nett on weekdays or P1,600 nett on weekends, Go Hotels offers its signature Summer Room Offer, making its properties the perfect retreat for family, friends and city travelers from the scorching summer heat.

“No matter how we are so used to hot days, we understand that our guests are looking for ways to escape the summer heat while staying comfortable in their own space during this season,” Juan Miguel Gonzalez, Marketing Executive of Go Hotels, said.

“This is exactly the reason why we’ve come up with a quality offer that is fitting for staying cool and refreshed, no matter what the temperature outside may be,” Gonzalez added.

Situated in the bustling cities of Quezon City, Manila and Paranaque, Go Hotels properties welcome leisure and business travelers looking for comfortable, convenient and ultimately safe memory-making urban getaways.

For those who prefer to stay indoors, Go Hotels offers a range of air-conditioned rooms that allows you to cool down, unwind and simply relax.

Each room is thoughtfully designed to provide guests with the best of comfort at a budget-friendly rate. Guests can also stay hydrated with Go Hotels’ water dispensers available in each and every floor of their hotels.

Go Hotels also treats the “queen of the house” with a P100-worth of massage vouchers this Mother’s Day. Exclusive for Go Hotels Manila Airport Road, Ermita-Manila, North EDSA and Timog-Quezon City, this Mother’s Day Special is valid until May 31.

What also makes it the perfect venue for staycations is its Windsor beds, made of non-allergenic materials thus it is considered as one of the best types of bed.

In the room are two separate bathrooms—first is for the hot and cold rain showers; and second is for the toilet and sink. The rooms are accompanied by cable television and complimentary access to the internet connection.

Go Hotels offers guests as much as 10% savings from the Best Available Rate when they book at least 15 days prior their stay dates. Valid only through the Go Hotels website, simply indicate the promotional code GO365 upon reservation.

Meanwhile, Go Hotels Manila Airport Road gifts business travelers and staycationers with their Go 24/7 Flexi Room Rate, the very first of its kind in the hospitality industry, where guests are entitled to check-out on the similar time they checked-in on the previous day.

Rate starts at P2,100++ with booking and stay dates until December 31. They also offer Airport Shuttle Services for guests’ convenience. Simply dial 02 8818 8080 or +63 917 821 8854.

Book now and take advantage of Go Hotels’ summer offerings!

 

Owned by Roxaco Asia Hospitality Corporation or RAHC are four Go Hotels properties within Metro Manila. These include hotels in Timog Avenue, Quezon City; Ermita, Manila; Manila Airport Road, Paranaque, and North EDSA, Quezon City. Roxaco Asia Hospitality-Go Hotels is managed by the Anya Hospitality Group.

For inquiries and reservations, call +63 917 862 0847 or +63 917 828 5939 or email [email protected] You may also visit official website at www.gohotelsmanila.ph, or stay connected by following Go Hotels' official Facebook (@GoHotels.ph) and Instagram (@Gohotels_ph) pages.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago
Go Hotels invites guests to beat the heat and #GoExploreMore Metro Manila with the launch of their signature summer campaign,...
